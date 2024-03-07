On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
ESPN Analyst Sees BYU Basketball Having Trait Similar To UConn

Mar 6, 2024, 8:28 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

BYU Basketball, Spencer Johnson, Seth Greenberg, ESPN

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball continues to earn praise from individuals in the world of college hoops.

During the first half of Wednesday night’s BYU-Iowa State broadcast on ESPN2, BYU led by double-digits.

The broadcast cut to the studio hosted by Kevin Connors and analyst Seth Greenberg.

ESPN’s Seth Greenberg is impressed with the energy of the ball with BYU basketball

Greenberg, a former coach at Virginia Tech who has been at ESPN since 2012, said BYU has a trait that only one other team in college basketball possesses.

“[There are] two teams in the country where the ball has energy and the ball doesn’t get stuck. That’s UConn and BYU,” said Greenberg.

Of course, UConn is the defending National Champion and is projected to be a one-seed when the NCAA Tournament begins in two weeks.

Greenberg continued, “They’ll be two teams that you do not want to see in your bracket. [BYU is] a very hard to prepare for in the NCAA Tournament.”

Both BYU and UConn are in the top five nationally in assist/turnover ratio. BYU has Aly Khalifa, who many consider the best passing center in college basketball.

Khalifa is seventh nationally at a 3.54 assist/turnover ratio this season.

The ability to pass the basketball opens up BYU’s high-powered three-point shooting attack that ranks No. 2 in the country. BYU is hitting 11.3 threes per game.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

KSL Sports

