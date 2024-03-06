Shorthanded Jazz Fall To Bulls

SALT LAKE CITY – The shorthanded Utah Jazz fell to the Chicago Bulls 119-117 despite a double-double from John Collins.

Collins scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Jazz were playing without Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, Keyonte George, and Taylor Hendricks.

The Bulls were led by DeMar DeRozan with 29.

First Quarter

The Bulls shot 3-6 from three to open the game as they jumped out to an early 15-9 lead.

Brice Sensabaugh got the Jazz off to a quick start scoring eight points and grabbing four rebounds in the opening seven minutes.

The Bulls knocked down 7-15 threes in the first quarter while the Jazz shot 5-15.

After one the Jazz trailed the Bulls 33-29.

Second Quarter

Chicago opened the quarter on a 7-0 run to build their lead to 11.

Coby White scored 14 points on 5-5 shooting to open the half.

Sensabaugh had a new career-high in points with 13 in just 16 minutes.

At the break, the Jazz trailed the Bulls 63-54.

Third Quarter

John Collins scored nine third quarter points recording a 20-point, 12-rebound double-double midway through the period.

The Bulls continued their hot three-point shooting adding four makes to keep their lead at double-digits.

White scored eight points in the quarter to bring his total to 25.

Through three the Jazz trailed the Bulls 93-83.

Fourth Quarter

The Jazz trimmed the Bulls lead to two with eight minutes left to play after opening the quarter on a 14-6 run.

The Bulls answered back extending their lead to seven over the next four minutes.

The Jazz retook a 114-112 lead on a Collin Sexton three with two minutes left to play.

DeMar DeRozan took over late scoring 17 fourth-quarter points as the Bulls downed the Jazz 119-117.

