On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Turnovers Sink No. 20 BYU In Loss At No. 6 Iowa State

Mar 6, 2024, 9:35 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

No. 20 BYU basketball falls on the road at No. 6 Iowa State in Ames.

Iowa State stormed back from a 14-point deficit in the second half to complete its fifth undefeated season in program history at home.

BYU committed 17 turnovers against an Iowa State defense that ranks Top-2 in the country.

Richie Saunders scored a game-high 20 points off the bench for BYU and shot 7-12 from the field.

But aside from Saunders, it was a cold shooting night for BYU.

As a team, BYU made only three three-pointers on 29 attempts.

The Cougars shot 39% from the field.

Iowa State shot a lower percentage in the defensive battle, hitting only 37% of its shots.

Guard Tamin Lipsey led the Cyclones with 19 points, and senior Curtis Jones chipped in 18 in his final home game as a senior.

First Half: BYU starts slow, builds double-digit lead over Iowa State

13:43 – It was another slow start on the road for BYU basketball. BYU opened the game, missing its first five field goal attempts. Spencer Johnson scored BYU’s first points at the 16:15 mark.

Iowa State’s Milan Momcilovic was successful early with his signature fadeaway jumpers, knocking down two.

Dallin Hall had a brief scare where he fell hard to the floor. For a moment, he was nursing his right leg, but he appeared to be okay.

BYU had three early turnovers. One of which negated a layup opportunity for Noah Waterman, who was stripped by Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey. Iowa State 9, BYU 4.

11:56 – Jaxson Robinson comes in off the bench and immediately knocks down BYU’s first three-pointer of the game.

Fellow second-unit standout Fousseyni Traore also recorded a block on Iowa State’s leading scorer, Keshon Gilbert. Iowa State 11, BYU 8.

8:42 – BYU takes its first lead of the game after Richie Saunders hits a second field goal. BYU 18, Iowa State 16.

7:16 – Aly Khalifa has been cold from three-point range since returning from his illness in February, hitting only one of his previous 10 three-point attempts. But he knocked down a wide-open look against the Cyclones.

Then Richie Saunders hit a corner three to extend BYU’s run to 12-2. BYU 24, Iowa State 18.

3:43 – BYU’s hot shooting cooled off as they went on a two-minute scoring drought. But Aly Khalifa is dishing out dimes. Spencer Johnson couldn’t finish on one of Khalifa’s great passes. BYU 29, Iowa State 23.

18.3 – BYU goes on an 8-0 run, thanks to Richie Saunders’s play. Saunders hit a three and then attacked Milan Momcilovic at the rim.

BYU called a timeout after officials called the Cougars for a back-court violation. Mark Pope disagreed with the call. BYU 38, Iowa State 27.

HALF—Richie Saunders finished the half with 15 points, was a perfect 6-6 from the field, and had a team-high (+20) plus/minus in the first half. BYU 38, Iowa State 27.

Second Half: BYU goes scoreless in final four minutes as Iowa State completes comeback

15:56 – Both teams started slow on the offensive end to open the half. Each team hit only one field goal. BYU 44, Iowa State 32.

11:33 – Iowa State knocked down four consecutive field goal attempts to energize the Hilton Coliseum crowd and trim BYU’s lead to six. BYU 51, Iowa State 45.

7:44 —The tides turned as Iowa State put together a 9-0 run behind Tamin Lipsey and senior Curtis Jones. Jones earned an and-one, which led to the Hilton Coliseum crowd giving him high-fives afterward.

BYU responded with a missed corner three by Trevin Knell. Fousseyni Traore gathered the offensive rebound but couldn’t knock down the putback.

Then Lipsey got a friendly home bounce off the rim to tie up the game with a three from the top of the arc. BYU 56, ISU 56.

7:02 – Spencer Johnson was trapped in the corner, leading to BYU burning its final timeout of the game. ISU 58, BYU 56.

3:33 – BYU was relentless on the offensive glass. On one possession, BYU had three 3-point attempts. Trevin Knell knocked down the third look, his first make of the game.

Both teams locked up defensively, making things difficult for each other. BYU held Iowa State to a scoring drought for 2:52 of game action.

Richie Saunders got BYU back in front with a drive to the basket that drew a foul and sent him to the line for two made free throws. BYU 63, ISU 61.

2:07 – Iowa State’s Robert Jones hit one of two free throws. Then, on the following Cyclones possession, Jones knocked down a spin move layup on Fousseyni Traore to put ISU back in front.  Iowa State 64, BYU 63.

FINAL – BYU didn’t score in the final 4:24 of action. The Cougars committed three turnovers against the Iowa State Top-2 defense. Iowa State 68, BYU 63.

Up next for BYU basketball

BYU closes out the regular season this Saturday when they host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Senior Day. Tip-off will be at 7 p.m. (MT)/8 p.m. (CT) on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM).

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Takeaways From BYU’s Missed Opportunity At Iowa State

Handful of takeaways from BYU's loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

40 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Sensabaugh Career-High Not Enough As Jazz Fall To Bulls

Rookie Brice Sensabaugh recorded his first career double-double but it wasn't enough as the Utah Jazz fell to the Chicago Bulls 119-117.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 22 USU Clinches Mountain West Regular Season Crown With Win Over San Jose State

Mountain West champs has a nice ring to it, especially for a Utah State team that was picked to finish ninth in the preseason MW polls.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 22 USU Clinches Share Of Mountain West Regular Season Crown With Win Over San Jose State

Mountain West champs has a nice ring to it, especially for a Utah State team that was picked to finish ninth in the preseason MW polls.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Shorthanded Jazz Fall To Bulls

The shorthanded Utah Jazz fell at home to the Chicago Bulls 119-117 despite a double-double from John Collins.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

ESPN Analyst Sees BYU Basketball Having Trait Similar To UConn

BYU basketball earns high praise from ESPN's Seth Greenberg.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Turnovers Sink No. 20 BYU In Loss At No. 6 Iowa State