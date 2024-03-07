On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Power Forward Alissa Pili Named Finalist For Katrina McClain Award

Mar 7, 2024, 12:01 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS – Utah power forward Alissa Pili was named a finalist for the prestigious Katrina McClain Award Thursday morning.

Pili has been an absolute force for the Utah women’s basketball team since arriving on campus in 2022 after transferring from USC.

The Utes phenom is one of six finalists for the award given annually to the best power forward in the county. Pili is joined by Aaliyah Edwards out of UConn, Yvonne Ejim out of Gonzaga, KiKi Iriafen out of Stanford, and Angel Reese out of LSU.


Taking At Look At Alissa Pili In 2023-24

In the 2023-24 season, Pili has accounted for 630 total points which averages to 21 points per game (both stats are good for second in the Pac-12).

Pili set a new career high in points on December 1, 2023, against No. 1 South Carolina at 37. Pili matched that figure against her old squad, also USC, later on January 19, 2024.

The sharpshooter led the Utes all season shooting 55% from the field, 40% from the field and 81.9% from the free throw line.

Pili has already been named to the All-Pac-12 Team earlier this week as well as All-Pac-12 Media.

Perhaps most importantly of all however, has been the impact Pili has had off the court this past season.

Pili has been drawing crowds of Indigenous and Polynesian fans wherever the Utes have gone in the 2023-24 season wanting to see a little of themselves being great out on the hardwood.

“It’s honestly really crazy to me that I’m one of the first ones to be in this position with where I come from and what backgrounds I have,” Pili said. “It brings me so much joy after games to have little girls come up to me and everyone is telling me how much of a role model I am for these little girls. In the past, they’ve never had someone to look up to and I’m that person now. It’s a lot of pressure, but I think it’s a blessing to be that person for other people. I do wish I had somebody like that growing up to look up to and follow in their footsteps.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ines Vieira Provided Utah A Burst Of Energy Off Third Quarter Half-Court Buzzer Beater

Basketball is a game of momentum and Utah point guard Ines Vieira provided that off a half-court buzzer beater to end the third quarter.

10 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Starts Slow, Finishes Strong Against ASU

The No. 22 Utah women’s basketball team paired against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Takeaways From BYU’s Missed Opportunity At Iowa State

Handful of takeaways from BYU's loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Sensabaugh Career-High Not Enough As Jazz Fall To Bulls

Rookie Brice Sensabaugh recorded his first career double-double but it wasn't enough as the Utah Jazz fell to the Chicago Bulls 119-117.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 22 USU Clinches Mountain West Regular Season Crown With Win Over San Jose State

Mountain West champs has a nice ring to it, especially for a Utah State team that was picked to finish ninth in the preseason MW polls.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 22 USU Clinches Share Of Mountain West Regular Season Crown With Win Over San Jose State

Mountain West champs has a nice ring to it, especially for a Utah State team that was picked to finish ninth in the preseason MW polls.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Utah Power Forward Alissa Pili Named Finalist For Katrina McClain Award