Utah Power Forward Alissa Pili Named Finalist For Katrina McClain Award

LAS VEGAS – Utah power forward Alissa Pili was named a finalist for the prestigious Katrina McClain Award Thursday morning.

Pili has been an absolute force for the Utah women’s basketball team since arriving on campus in 2022 after transferring from USC.

The Utes phenom is one of six finalists for the award given annually to the best power forward in the county. Pili is joined by Aaliyah Edwards out of UConn, Yvonne Ejim out of Gonzaga, KiKi Iriafen out of Stanford, and Angel Reese out of LSU.

Taking At Look At Alissa Pili In 2023-24

In the 2023-24 season, Pili has accounted for 630 total points which averages to 21 points per game (both stats are good for second in the Pac-12).

Pili set a new career high in points on December 1, 2023, against No. 1 South Carolina at 37. Pili matched that figure against her old squad, also USC, later on January 19, 2024.

The sharpshooter led the Utes all season shooting 55% from the field, 40% from the field and 81.9% from the free throw line.

Pili has already been named to the All-Pac-12 Team earlier this week as well as All-Pac-12 Media.

Perhaps most importantly of all however, has been the impact Pili has had off the court this past season.

Pili has been drawing crowds of Indigenous and Polynesian fans wherever the Utes have gone in the 2023-24 season wanting to see a little of themselves being great out on the hardwood.

“It’s honestly really crazy to me that I’m one of the first ones to be in this position with where I come from and what backgrounds I have,” Pili said. “It brings me so much joy after games to have little girls come up to me and everyone is telling me how much of a role model I am for these little girls. In the past, they’ve never had someone to look up to and I’m that person now. It’s a lot of pressure, but I think it’s a blessing to be that person for other people. I do wish I had somebody like that growing up to look up to and follow in their footsteps.”

