Clearfield police continue to search for woman missing since August, ask for public’s help

CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield Police Department continues to search for a missing woman, 52-year-old Tina Jones.

KSL TV previously covered the efforts to find Jones who family members said has both bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

An updated release from the department stated, “Tina Jones has been missing for over six months with no known contact. Clearfield Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with locating Tina.”

Jones is five feet, five inches tall, approximately 180 pounds, and has a dark-brown pixie cut hair. She was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and dark colored pants.

Jones last had contact with family on Aug. 9, 2023. She checked out of a homeless shelter in Salt Lake City on Aug. 13, 2023 and between Aug. 13-16, Jones was reported to be staing with an acquaintance at Clearfield Junction Apartments at 101 N. Main Street. Occupants last saw Jones leaving the apartment complex on Aug. 16, 2023. She left all personal belongings besides her wallet at that apartment.

Surveillance video from a nearby business captured Jones leaving the apartment at 2:13 p.m. and heading westbound over the Center Street bridge.

She has not been seen or heard from since that time.

“Contact was made with multiple hospitals and homeless shelters in the area, and none have reported sightings of Tina after August 16, 2023. Financial records and phone records have been checked without any substantive results to help investigators,” a release from police said.

Family and friends said Jones may have been seeking money to travel to St. George.

Police said currently, there is no evidence of foul play.

Police are asking for anyone who has seen or had contact with Jones immediately before or anytime after Aug. 16, 2023 to contact Clearfield Police Dispatch at 801-525-2800.