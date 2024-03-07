On the Site:
Jaylon Johnson Inks Big Franchise Deal
Chicago Bears Cornerback Jaylon Johnson Inks Big Franchise Deal

Mar 7, 2024

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

CHICAGO- Former Utah football standout and current Chicago Bear Jaylon Johnson is getting paid well after having the franchise tag placed on him earlier in the week.

This all comes after Johnson requested a trade back in October.

Johnson, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reached an agreement with Chicago on a four-year deal as of March 7, 2024.

In the deal, Johnson will be paid $60 million through the first three years of the deal including $54 million guaranteed. By the time the deal is up, Johnson will be 28 years old and can try the market again.

 More About Jaylon Johson & The Bears

Johnson was drafted by the Bears in 2020 in the second round after a stellar final season with the Utes in 2019.

Johnson rebounded from a career low 11 games in 2022 to register 36 total tackles, 31 solo tackles, one forced fumble, four interceptions, one touchdown, and 10 pass breakups across 14 games in 2023. The fourth-year corner earned All-Pro Second Team recognition and was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.

In 53 career games, the one-time Pro Bowler has five INTs, three forced fumbles, 160 tackles, and one touchdown.

Johnson made $3.5 million last season in the final year of his rookie contract.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

