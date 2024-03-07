On the Site:
Utah State Junior Forward Named Finalist For Karl Malone Award

Mar 7, 2024, 3:14 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


LOGAN, Utah – Junior forward Great Osobor has been named one of five finalists for the Karl Malone Award in his first season with No. 22 Utah State.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the five finalists on Thursday, March 7. The annual Karl Malone Award, named after the Class of 2010 Hall of Famer and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, celebrates its 10th year by recognizing the top power forwards in Division I men’s college basketball.

The Bradford, England native has been a revelation for USU this season. Osobor has scored in double-figures 27 times and finished with a points and rebounds double-double 13 times.

The 6’8 wing leads Utah State with 17.5 points and 8.9 rebounds. Osobor shows his athleticism with 1.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.

Osobor is joined by Akron’s Enrique Freeman; Dayton’s Daron Holmes II; Duke’s Kyle Filipowski; and San Diego State’s Jaedon LeDee as the five finalists.

Previous winners of the Karl Malone Award are Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana (2023), Keegan Murray, Iowa (2022), Drew Timme, Gonzaga (2021), Obi Toppin, Dayton (2020), Zion Williamson, Duke (2019), Deandre Ayton, Arizona (2018), Johnathan Motley, Baylor (2017), Georges Niang, Iowa State (2016), and Montrezl Harrell, Louisville (2015).

The No. 22 Aggies return to Logan on Saturday, March 9, to host the New Mexico Lobos. Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m. MT. USU holds a 27-10 advantage in the all-time series against UNM. Utah State is 13-2 at home against the Lobos but dropped their only matchup this season, 99-86 in mid-January. The loss snapped USU’s 15-game winning streak.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

