Utah woman hopes her pet will win Cadbury Bunny 2024 with your help

Mar 7, 2024, 4:06 PM | Updated: 4:13 pm

Harper the Yorkie (Stephanie Wilson)...

Harper the Yorkie (Stephanie Wilson)

(Stephanie Wilson)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Cadbury Company is a household name this time of year as packages of Cadbury eggs fly off the shelves ahead of Easter. The Cadbury Company also hosts a public contest each Easter to crown “the Cadbury Bunny.”

A Utah woman’s beloved pet has made it to the semi-finalist round and she’s hoping her Yorkie, Harper, could win the whole thing.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cadbury USA (@cadburyusa)

Contestants submit photos of their pet wearing bunny ears and a brief description about why their pet should be the Cadbury Bunny this year.  The bracket-style contest uses the photos on Instagram stories where the public can vote for their favorites.

“It would be amazing if Harper could represent the great state of Utah!” Stephanie Wilson, the owner of Harper the Yorkie, said.

The winner of the competition will be featured in the 2024 Cadbury USA commercial.

Voting begins on March 11. The next dates to vote are as follows:

  • 16 finalists March 13
  • eight finalists March 18
  • four finalists March 20
  • two finalists March 22

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cadbury USA (@cadburyusa)

Ultimately the winner will be selected on March 25.

