Weber State Senior Named Big Sky MVP, Unanimous First-Team Selection

OGDEN, Utah – Weber State Wildcats senior forward Dillon Jones has given opposing coaches fits all season, earning Big Sky Most Valuable Player recognition and a unanimous first-team all-conference selection.

The Big Sky announced the regular season all-conference and other awards on Thursday, March 9.

MVP! Dillon Jones has been named the Big Sky Conference Most Valuable Player! And a unanimous first-team All-Big Sky selection. Leads the Big Sky in points, rebounds, and assists. Congrats @drizzydj23 👏https://t.co/kTlXYJwaSy#WeAreWeber | #DoItAllDJ pic.twitter.com/7Jj5MC9RYA — Weber State Men’s Basketball (@WeberStateMBB) March 7, 2024

The Columbia, South Carolina native led the Big Sky in points, rebounds, and assists, becoming the only player in the country to lead their conference in all three categories. Jones averaged a double-double with 20.8 points and 10.1 rebounds while adding 5.2 assists and two steals per game. His 18 double-doubles are the seventh most in the country.

Per Sports Reference, since the 1992-93 season, Jones is one of two players in the country to post at least 600 points, 300 rebounds, 150 assists, and 50 steals in a season. Ben Simmons at LSU in 2015-16 is the only player to post those numbers since at least the 1992-93 season.

Dillon Jones on being named MVP and the Wildcats heading into the Big Sky Tournament #WeAreWeber pic.twitter.com/84G8HWhzMw — Weber State Men’s Basketball (@WeberStateMBB) March 7, 2024

Jones was named Big Sky Player of the Week eight times this season. He became the 10th player in program history to be named Big Sky MVP and was the first since former Utah Jazz forward Joel Bolomboy in 2016.

The No. 4 Wildcats (20-11, 11-7) open the Big Sky Conference tournament against No. 5 Montana State (14-17, 9-9) on Monday, March 11. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. (MT). Weber State is 90-45 all-time against the Bobcats and 89-42 in conference play. These teams split the season series, with each squad winning at home.

