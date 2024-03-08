Man missing from Bear Lake area since Jan. 28

GARDEN CITY, Rich County — A family is searching for answers in the disappearance of Tristen White, 27 who went missing while working on cabin near Bear Lake.

“We’re desperately trying to find him, we’re desperately scouring Utah,” Ana White, Tristen’s stepmother said.

Tristen was last seen on the evening of Jan. 28, 2024, at the Bear Lake Motor Lodge, where he was staying while working on building a deck at a nearby cabin. In the days before his disappearance, he spoke with his younger sister on Facetime and showed no signs of distress.

“He’s so close with his siblings, he’s funny, very funny, likes to joke around, he’s very sweet,” Ana White said.

She said Tristen White lives in La Verkin with his grandparents and is considered their caretaker. She said he would often check in with them or his mother who lives in St. George when he was out of town on a job. When the calls stopped in late January, they knew something was wrong.

“It’s very unusual for him not to reach out in any shape or form to anyone of us,” she said.

According to the Rich County Sheriff’s Office, Tristen White’s disappearance is “unusual.” He’s been listed as missing and endangered, and searches have been conducted throughout town, and by drone over Bear Lake and the nearby wooded areas. So far, those searches have come up empty. Chief Deputy Jared Johnson said investigators are now working on subpoenas for Tristen White’s phone records, hoping to receive a GPS coordinate for the device.

“We’re very desperate for any information, any sightings, anything, should be reported immediately to help us find him,” Ana White said.

When asked if Tristen White was alone when working on the project in Garden City, Chief Deputy Johnson declined to comment. He did say, however, that once the snow melts another search will be performed.

“In the area where he went missing in Garden City there have been some very bad snowstorms and we are very worried,” Ana White said.

She said Tristen White is a hard worker who comes from a family of men who pride themselves on providing for themselves and their families. She described him as quiet but friendly, and someone always willing to provide a listening ear to family or friends.

“He’s just a very kind person,” Ana White said.

She is asking residents of Garden City to check their security cameras and if they captured any images of Tristen White to alert the Rich County Sheriff’s Office.

“I want him to know we love him, and we want to know he’s safe,” she said.