BYU Football Great Max Hall Returning To Alumni Game After Injury Last Year

PROVO, Utah – Don’t underestimate BYU football great Max Hall and his ability to bounce back.

The former BYU quarterback will participate in the third annual Alumni Game one year after suffering an Achilles injury in the 2023 contest.

Hall is one of six quarterbacks lined up to participate in the March 22 matchup featuring nearly 50 former BYU football players.

Max Hall will be one of three QBs on Team Navy

Max Hall will be part of “Team Navy” along with former signal-callers Jake Heaps (2010-2011) and James Lark (2006, 2009-2012).

“Team Royal” will feature Brandon Doman (1998-2001), Riley Nelson (2009-2012), and Jackson Brown (2002-2005).

Hall had a memorable Hail Mary touchdown pass at the final second to lead Team Navy to a win in the 2022 Alumni Game. Last season, he suffered an Achilles injury before the game’s final drive.

“I had an opportunity to go win the game on the last drive, which I love. I love those situations, and I couldn’t get up,” said Hall on his podcast, “Agents of Recovery,” in April 2023. “Even Ty [Detmer] thought I was joking. He’s like, ‘Bro, get up. Come on; you’re in. Let’s go!’ I tried to put weight on it, buckled, and I fell again. And that’s when it hit me. This is serious. Something’s not right.”

Hall and Team Navy will go up against Team Royal in a game free to the public on March 22 at 6 p.m. The game will also be televised on BYUtv.

Hall was part of the BYU football program as a player from 2006 to 2009. After three consecutive years as the starting quarterback, he became the winningest quarterback in program history with 32 wins and only seven losses.

He passed for 11,365 yards and had 94 touchdowns to only 40 interceptions in his three years as BYU’s QB1.

BYU Football Alumni Game Rosters

Here are the 2024 BYU football alumni game rosters as of March 7, 2024.

Team Navy

Head Coach: Lee Johnson

QB – Max Hall

QB – Jake Heaps

QB – James Lark

RB – Curtis Brown

RB – Fahu Tahi

RB – Manase Tonga

WR – Austin Collie

WR – Cody Hoffman

WR – McKay Jacobson

WR – Mitch Mathews

TE – Jonny Harline

TE – Devin Mahina

TE – Dennis Pitta

LB – Austen Jorgensen

LB – Bryan Kehl

LB – David Nixon

LB – Brady Poppinga

DB – Craig Bills

DB – Brandon Bradley

DB – Ben Criddle

DB – Brian Logan

DB – Travis Uale

DB – Michael Wadsworth

DB – Spencer White

P/K – Matt Payne

Team Royal

Head Coach: Chad Lewis

QB – Brandon Doman

QB – Riley Nelson

QB – Jackson Brown

RB – Donny Atuaia

RB – Algie Brown

RB – Wayne Latu

RB – Reno Mahe

WR – Toby Christensen

WR – Spencer Hafoka

WR – Aleva Hifo

WR – Mitchell Juergens

WR – Neil Pau’u

TE – Tanner Balderree

TE – Braden Brown

TE – Tevita Ofahengaue

LB/RB – Matt Hadley

LB – Spencer Hadley

LB – Adam Pulsipher

LB – Derik Stevenson

LB – Uani Unga

LB/DB – Kavika Fonua

DB – Micah Hannemann

DB – Austin Lee

DB – Michael Shelton

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

