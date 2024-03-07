BYU Football Great Max Hall Returning To Alumni Game After Injury Last Year
Mar 7, 2024, 6:27 PM
PROVO, Utah – Don’t underestimate BYU football great Max Hall and his ability to bounce back.
The former BYU quarterback will participate in the third annual Alumni Game one year after suffering an Achilles injury in the 2023 contest.
Hall is one of six quarterbacks lined up to participate in the March 22 matchup featuring nearly 50 former BYU football players.
Max Hall will be one of three QBs on Team Navy
Max Hall will be part of “Team Navy” along with former signal-callers Jake Heaps (2010-2011) and James Lark (2006, 2009-2012).
“Team Royal” will feature Brandon Doman (1998-2001), Riley Nelson (2009-2012), and Jackson Brown (2002-2005).
Hall had a memorable Hail Mary touchdown pass at the final second to lead Team Navy to a win in the 2022 Alumni Game. Last season, he suffered an Achilles injury before the game’s final drive.
“I had an opportunity to go win the game on the last drive, which I love. I love those situations, and I couldn’t get up,” said Hall on his podcast, “Agents of Recovery,” in April 2023. “Even Ty [Detmer] thought I was joking. He’s like, ‘Bro, get up. Come on; you’re in. Let’s go!’ I tried to put weight on it, buckled, and I fell again. And that’s when it hit me. This is serious. Something’s not right.”
Hall and Team Navy will go up against Team Royal in a game free to the public on March 22 at 6 p.m. The game will also be televised on BYUtv.
Hall was part of the BYU football program as a player from 2006 to 2009. After three consecutive years as the starting quarterback, he became the winningest quarterback in program history with 32 wins and only seven losses.
He passed for 11,365 yards and had 94 touchdowns to only 40 interceptions in his three years as BYU’s QB1.
BYU Football Alumni Game Rosters
Here are the 2024 BYU football alumni game rosters as of March 7, 2024.
Team Navy
Head Coach: Lee Johnson
QB – Max Hall
QB – Jake Heaps
QB – James Lark
RB – Curtis Brown
RB – Fahu Tahi
RB – Manase Tonga
WR – Austin Collie
WR – Cody Hoffman
WR – McKay Jacobson
WR – Mitch Mathews
TE – Jonny Harline
TE – Devin Mahina
TE – Dennis Pitta
LB – Austen Jorgensen
LB – Bryan Kehl
LB – David Nixon
LB – Brady Poppinga
DB – Craig Bills
DB – Brandon Bradley
DB – Ben Criddle
DB – Brian Logan
DB – Travis Uale
DB – Michael Wadsworth
DB – Spencer White
P/K – Matt Payne
Team Royal
Head Coach: Chad Lewis
QB – Brandon Doman
QB – Riley Nelson
QB – Jackson Brown
RB – Donny Atuaia
RB – Algie Brown
RB – Wayne Latu
RB – Reno Mahe
WR – Toby Christensen
WR – Spencer Hafoka
WR – Aleva Hifo
WR – Mitchell Juergens
WR – Neil Pau’u
TE – Tanner Balderree
TE – Braden Brown
TE – Tevita Ofahengaue
LB/RB – Matt Hadley
LB – Spencer Hadley
LB – Adam Pulsipher
LB – Derik Stevenson
LB – Uani Unga
LB/DB – Kavika Fonua
DB – Micah Hannemann
DB – Austin Lee
DB – Michael Shelton
