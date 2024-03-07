BYU Basketball Will Recognize Three Players On Senior Night

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball will have senior night this week against Oklahoma State at the Marriott Center.

Four players on BYU’s roster are listed as seniors, but only three will be honored. Spencer Johnson, Jaxson Robinson, and Tredyn Christensen, a walk-on, will receive their senior Minky Couture blankets.

#BYU coach Mark Pope said three players will be honored on Senior Day this Saturday against Oklahoma State. – Spencer Johnson

– Jaxson Robinson

– Tredyn Christensen Noah Waterman opted to not be honored. Pope is optimistic Waterman gets a waiver for an extra year.#BYUHoops — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) March 7, 2024

Noah Waterman plans to return for the 2024-25 season

Noah Waterman will not be receiving a Senior Day celebration. He is going through a medical waiver process with the NCAA to get a year back from his time at Niagara. Mark Pope said he had “high hopes” that Waterman would get that waiver.

Pope then referred to the Frank Sinatra song “High Hopes” shortly after.

Jaxson Robinson has a decision to make this offseason

Jaxson Robinson has a formal decision to make this offseason. Robinson is viewed as an NBA draft pick, but it’s unclear how high he would go. Could he return to BYU and take advantage of the extra year of eligibility from the COVID season in 2021?

Pope said if the feedback Robinson gets from scouts projects him as a first-round pick, “he’s got to go.”

“Short of that, it’s just fun recruiting, and it’s helping him explore where his heart is and where he can get it,” Pope said on advice he would give Robinson during his decision. “So it’s really exciting times for him. He’s a terrific player with a terrific upside. And he’s put together a really spectacular season with his team. He’s growing so fast.”

Robinson, a former Texas A&M and Arkansas transfer, was listed as a sophomore last year at BYU, but he classified himself as a senior this season. He’s a top candidate to potentially win the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year award.

Spencer Johnson has no eligibility left after this season

The one player with no eligibility left after this year is Spencer Johnson.

Johnson, the oldest player in college basketball at 26 years old, is in his fourth season at BYU. Before arriving in Provo, he was committed to play for Weber State, had a brief stop with Mark Pope at UVU, and then bet on himself in JUCO ball at Salt Lake Community College.

Johnson said he plans to hire an agent to pursue a professional career after the season.

The 6-foot-5 guard took the road less traveled these days in college basketball. After two years of not starting in a game at BYU, he didn’t consider the Transfer Portal and opted to remain at BYU.

“I actually really liked it here,” Johnson said on Thursday about what kept him at BYU through four seasons. “Even though I wasn’t starting those first two years, … I was like, ‘Hey, I really like it here. I’m playing. I’m going to work into it.’ I didn’t want to run away. It was definitely worth it to me to be able to work through it and just be surrounded by all these great people here.”

A former Snow College and Chaminade transfer, Tredyn Christensen played in nine games for BYU last season at the five. This year, however, he has been sidelined the entire season due to a leg injury.

Christensen has a redshirt year available to him.

No. 20 BYU vs. Oklahoma State

Date: Saturday, March 9, 2024

Tip: 7 p.m. (MT)/8 p.m. (CT)

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM – Pregame begins at 6 p.m.)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper