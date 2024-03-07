On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Basketball Will Recognize Three Players On Senior Night

Mar 7, 2024, 7:12 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball will have senior night this week against Oklahoma State at the Marriott Center.

Four players on BYU’s roster are listed as seniors, but only three will be honored. Spencer Johnson, Jaxson Robinson, and Tredyn Christensen, a walk-on, will receive their senior Minky Couture blankets.

Noah Waterman plans to return for the 2024-25 season

Noah Waterman will not be receiving a Senior Day celebration. He is going through a medical waiver process with the NCAA to get a year back from his time at Niagara. Mark Pope said he had “high hopes” that Waterman would get that waiver.

Pope then referred to the Frank Sinatra song “High Hopes” shortly after.

Jaxson Robinson has a decision to make this offseason

Jaxson Robinson has a formal decision to make this offseason. Robinson is viewed as an NBA draft pick, but it’s unclear how high he would go. Could he return to BYU and take advantage of the extra year of eligibility from the COVID season in 2021?

Pope said if the feedback Robinson gets from scouts projects him as a first-round pick, “he’s got to go.”

“Short of that, it’s just fun recruiting, and it’s helping him explore where his heart is and where he can get it,” Pope said on advice he would give Robinson during his decision. “So it’s really exciting times for him. He’s a terrific player with a terrific upside. And he’s put together a really spectacular season with his team. He’s growing so fast.”

Robinson, a former Texas A&M and Arkansas transfer, was listed as a sophomore last year at BYU, but he classified himself as a senior this season. He’s a top candidate to potentially win the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year award.

Spencer Johnson has no eligibility left after this season

The one player with no eligibility left after this year is Spencer Johnson.

Johnson, the oldest player in college basketball at 26 years old, is in his fourth season at BYU. Before arriving in Provo, he was committed to play for Weber State, had a brief stop with Mark Pope at UVU, and then bet on himself in JUCO ball at Salt Lake Community College.

Johnson said he plans to hire an agent to pursue a professional career after the season.

The 6-foot-5 guard took the road less traveled these days in college basketball. After two years of not starting in a game at BYU, he didn’t consider the Transfer Portal and opted to remain at BYU.

“I actually really liked it here,” Johnson said on Thursday about what kept him at BYU through four seasons. “Even though I wasn’t starting those first two years, … I was like, ‘Hey, I really like it here. I’m playing. I’m going to work into it.’ I didn’t want to run away. It was definitely worth it to me to be able to work through it and just be surrounded by all these great people here.”

A former Snow College and Chaminade transfer, Tredyn Christensen played in nine games for BYU last season at the five. This year, however, he has been sidelined the entire season due to a leg injury.

Christensen has a redshirt year available to him.

No. 20 BYU vs. Oklahoma State

Date: Saturday, March 9, 2024

Tip: 7 p.m. (MT)/8 p.m. (CT)

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM – Pregame begins at 6 p.m.)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: Previewing New Mexico Lobos At No. 22 Utah State

No. 22 Utah State its own destiny when they take on New Mexico at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum this weekend.

28 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Valley Wolverines Win With Wild Second Half Comeback Over Tarleton State Texans

Utah Valley came back from 13 points down in the second half, completing the comeback with a 63-60 win despite not making a three all night.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Women Will Make Big 12 Tournament Debut Against Kansas

Postseason is here for BYU women's basketball.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Southern Utah Falls Flat In Blowout Loss To Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds struggled all night, falling 87-60 in disappointing fashion at Stephen F. Austin.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Finishes WAC’tastic’ Comeback Over Texas Rio Grande Valley

The Utah Tech Trailblazers kept their WAC postseason hopes alive with a thrilling comeback road win over UTGRV.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Great Max Hall Returning To Alumni Game After Injury Last Year

One year after suffering an Achilles injury, Max Hall is returning to the BYU Alumni Game.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

BYU Basketball Will Recognize Three Players On Senior Night