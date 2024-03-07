Southern Utah Falls Flat In Blowout Loss To Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks

CEDAR CITY, Utah – The Southern Utah Thunderbirds struggled all night, falling 87-60 in disappointing fashion at Stephen F. Austin.

Southern Utah (9-21, 4-15) was in Nacogdoches, Texas, on Thursday, March 7, to take on the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (16-14, 9-10).

Jamari Sibley led three Thunderbirds in double figures with 14 points and nine rebounds. Zion Young added 12 points while Braden Housley finished with 10 points and five assists.

Matt Hayman led all scorers with 21 points in 34 minutes.

First Half

Five ties and nine lead changes highlighted the 12 minutes before Stephen F. Austin started to grab control of the contest. Leading 22-21 with 8:38 to play, the Lumberjacks closed the half on a 22-14 run to take a nine-point lead into the locker room.

The Lumberjacks were hot from the field, hitting 18-32 (56.3 percent) of their shots. Southern Utah struggled to a 41.9 percent mark in the opening half but made 4-9 (44.4 percent) from three.

Good ball movement 🟰 Jamari 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/ToVTeb63BF — SUU Men’s Basketball (@SUUBasketball) March 8, 2024

Jamari Sibley led the Thunderbirds with 11 points and six rebounds. Braden Housley added five points and dished out five assists, playing the entire first half.

Second Half

SUU missed 13 of 16 shots coming out of the locker room, falling behind by 20, 64-44, with 9:20 to play.

The Thunderbirds never got within striking distance, falling 87-60.

Follow The Thunderbirds With KSL Sports

Southern Utah wraps up the regular season on Saturday, March 9, against the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (6-23, 2-16). Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. (MT). SUU beat the Vaqueros 79-59 at home in early February. The Thunderbirds are 2-0 all-time against UTGRV.

KSL Sports coverage of College Basketball can be found here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Follow @bpreece24