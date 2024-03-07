On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Southern Utah Falls Flat In Blowout Loss To Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks

Mar 7, 2024, 7:50 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

CEDAR CITY, Utah – The Southern Utah Thunderbirds struggled all night, falling 87-60 in disappointing fashion at Stephen F. Austin.

Southern Utah (9-21, 4-15) was in Nacogdoches, Texas, on Thursday, March 7, to take on the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (16-14, 9-10).

RELATED: Southern Utah Loses To Tarleton State In Home Finale

Jamari Sibley led three Thunderbirds in double figures with 14 points and nine rebounds. Zion Young added 12 points while Braden Housley finished with 10 points and five assists.

Matt Hayman led all scorers with 21 points in 34 minutes.

First Half

Five ties and nine lead changes highlighted the 12 minutes before Stephen F. Austin started to grab control of the contest. Leading 22-21 with 8:38 to play, the Lumberjacks closed the half on a 22-14 run to take a nine-point lead into the locker room.

RELATED: SUU Can’t Make Up Ground, Falls To Abilene Christian

The Lumberjacks were hot from the field, hitting 18-32 (56.3 percent) of their shots. Southern Utah struggled to a 41.9 percent mark in the opening half but made 4-9 (44.4 percent) from three.

Jamari Sibley led the Thunderbirds with 11 points and six rebounds. Braden Housley added five points and dished out five assists, playing the entire first half.

Second Half

SUU missed 13 of 16 shots coming out of the locker room, falling behind by 20, 64-44, with 9:20 to play.

RELATED: SUU Drops Fifth Straight To UT Arlington Mavericks

The Thunderbirds never got within striking distance, falling 87-60.

RELATED STORIES

Follow The Thunderbirds With KSL Sports

Southern Utah wraps up the regular season on Saturday, March 9, against the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (6-23, 2-16). Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. (MT). SUU beat the Vaqueros 79-59 at home in early February. The Thunderbirds are 2-0 all-time against UTGRV.

KSL Sports coverage of College Basketball can be found here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: Previewing New Mexico Lobos At No. 22 Utah State

No. 22 Utah State its own destiny when they take on New Mexico at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum this weekend.

28 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Valley Wolverines Win With Wild Second Half Comeback Over Tarleton State Texans

Utah Valley came back from 13 points down in the second half, completing the comeback with a 63-60 win despite not making a three all night.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Women Will Make Big 12 Tournament Debut Against Kansas

Postseason is here for BYU women's basketball.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Finishes WAC’tastic’ Comeback Over Texas Rio Grande Valley

The Utah Tech Trailblazers kept their WAC postseason hopes alive with a thrilling comeback road win over UTGRV.

2 hours ago

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Will Recognize Three Players On Senior Night

BYU basketball will honor three seniors on Saturday night against Oklahoma State.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Great Max Hall Returning To Alumni Game After Injury Last Year

One year after suffering an Achilles injury, Max Hall is returning to the BYU Alumni Game.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Southern Utah Falls Flat In Blowout Loss To Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks