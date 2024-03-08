Police: Multiple people detained after two cars fired guns in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY — Police have detained multiple people after reports of two shots fired incidents near 3500 S. 3200 West Thursday night.

The West Valley City Police Department said that officers are investigating what happened and whether the two incidents are related.

Media looking for an interview may meet Lt. Vincent in the parking lot of the Arby’s restaurant. — WVC Police (@WVCPD) March 8, 2024

Police said no one was hurt in the two shootings.

Police reverted traffic at the intersection as they investigated the shootings.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is provided.