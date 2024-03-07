Utah Valley Wolverines Win With Wild Second Half Comeback Over Tarleton State Texans

On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Mar 7, 2024, 8:18 PM

OREM, Utah – Utah Valley came back from 13 points down in the second half, completing the comeback with a 63-60 win despite not making a three all night.

The Wolverines (15-15, 10-9) battled the second-in-the-WAC Tarleton State Texans (22-8, 15-4) on Thursday, March 7.

Ethan Potter (22 points) and Drake Allen (20 points) hit the 20-point plateau. Potter added 15 rebounds to finish with a double-double. Former Utah State center Trevin Dorius finished with four points but grabbed 14 rebounds in 27 minutes.

Devon Barnes led the Texans with 18 points, while Jakorie Smith added 16 points and eight rebounds.

Recap

After trailing 40-30 at the half, UVU fell behind by as many as 13 points in the second half.

Losing 58-46 with 9:18 left after two free throws from Devon Barnes, the Wolverines prospects looked bleak.

RELATED: UVU Comeback Falls Short In Loss To UT Arlington

A sudden 8-0 run with eight straight paint points cut the deficit to four with 6:11 left and instilled thoughts of a UVU comeback over the Texans.

The run grew to 14-2 as the Utah Valley defense stymied Tarleton State. With 1:26 left, Ethan Potter hit two free throws to give the Wolverines their first lead since early in the first half. Drake Allen hit one free throw in the closing seconds to finish the 63-60 win.

Utah Valley heads to Abilene, Texas, to close the regular season against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (14-15, 9-9)on Saturday, March 9. Tip-off is at 2 p.m. MT. The Wolverines are 3-2 all-time against ACU after registering a 74-45 home win earlier this season.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah Valley University Athletics here.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees.

