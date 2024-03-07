Utah Men Continue To Struggle On Road, Falling To Oregon State

CORVALLIS, OR- The Runnin’ Utes are finishing up the regular season on the road in Oregon starting with the OSU Beavers Thursday night.

Utah is currently living life on the bubble and will need a strong finish to try and push themselves into NCAA Tournament consideration. The Runnin’ Utes did themselves a favor last Thursday beating Stanford in convincing fashion. Utah followed that performance up with another convincing win over Cal.

However, the Utes’ biggest issue through the season has been winning on the road with only one regular season win away from the Huntsman Center against UCLA.

The Utes got off to a quick start over the Beavers, but Oregon State came roaring back and went into the locker room with a comfortable 46-33 lead.

HALFTIME The Utah men trail OSU 46-33 after leading to start the game. The #Utes did finish the half strong going 3-3. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) March 8, 2024

Utah chipped away at the Beaver’s lead a bit in the second half, but OSU continued to find opportunities to pull away, 92-85.

Final from Gill Coliseum: Utah 85 – Oregon State 92. — Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) March 8, 2024

Look Ahead At Utah’s Schedule

Utah wraps up the regular season on Saturday, March 9 against the Oregon Ducks. Tipoff is set for 5:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

Starting Five For Runnin’ Utes Vs. OSU

Runnin’ Utes Stats Leaders Against OSU

Scoring Leader: Branden Carlson – 40 points

Rebound Leader: Branden Carlson – 7 rebounds

Assists Leader: Deivon Smith – 10 assists

Carlson was the team leader in scoring with 40 points. Carlson also led the team in rebounds with seven and had two assists.

Deivon Smith came in second for the Utes in scoring with 19 while adding four rebounds and 10 assists.

Gabe Madsen came third in line for Utah’s top scorers with 13 points and seven assists.

Noteworthy Utah Men’s Basketball Team Stats Against Oregon State

The Utes were ok shooting going 52% from the field, 36% from the three and 73% at the line against Oregon State.

Utah collected 26 total rebounds, 22 assists, and five steals and one block against the Beavers. Utah also recorded 12 turnovers that resulted in 17 OSU points.

