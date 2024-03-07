On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Men Continue To Struggle On Road, Falling To Oregon State

Mar 7, 2024, 11:26 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

CORVALLIS, OR- The Runnin’ Utes are finishing up the regular season on the road in Oregon starting with the OSU Beavers Thursday night.

Utah is currently living life on the bubble and will need a strong finish to try and push themselves into NCAA Tournament consideration. The Runnin’ Utes did themselves a favor last Thursday beating Stanford in convincing fashion. Utah followed that performance up with another convincing win over Cal.

However, the Utes’ biggest issue through the season has been winning on the road with only one regular season win away from the Huntsman Center against UCLA.

The Utes got off to a quick start over the Beavers, but Oregon State came roaring back and went into the locker room with a comfortable 46-33 lead.

Utah chipped away at the Beaver’s lead a bit in the second half, but OSU continued to find opportunities to pull away, 92-85.

Look Ahead At Utah’s Schedule

Utah wraps up the regular season on Saturday, March 9 against the Oregon Ducks. Tipoff is set for 5:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

Starting Five For Runnin’ Utes Vs. OSU

Runnin’ Utes Stats Leaders Against OSU

  • Scoring Leader: Branden Carlson – 40 points
  • Rebound Leader: Branden Carlson – 7 rebounds
  • Assists Leader: Deivon Smith – 10 assists

Carlson was the team leader in scoring with 40 points. Carlson also led the team in rebounds with seven and had two assists.

Deivon Smith came in second for the Utes in scoring with 19 while adding four rebounds and 10 assists.

Gabe Madsen came third in line for Utah’s top scorers with 13 points and seven assists.

Noteworthy Utah Men’s Basketball Team Stats Against Oregon State

The Utes were ok shooting going 52% from the field, 36% from the three and 73% at the line against Oregon State.

Utah collected 26 total rebounds, 22 assists, and five steals and one block against the Beavers. Utah also recorded 12 turnovers that resulted in 17 OSU points.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Come Up Short To UCLA In Pac-12 Tournament

The No. 22 Utah women’s basketball team was tasked with taking on the No. 7 UCLA Bruins in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 Tournament.

27 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: Previewing New Mexico Lobos At No. 22 Utah State

No. 22 Utah State its own destiny when they take on New Mexico at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum this weekend.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Valley Wolverines Win With Wild Second Half Comeback Over Tarleton State Texans

Utah Valley came back from 13 points down in the second half, completing the comeback with a 63-60 win despite not making a three all night.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Women Will Make Big 12 Tournament Debut Against Kansas

Postseason is here for BYU women's basketball.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Southern Utah Falls Flat In Blowout Loss To Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds struggled all night, falling 87-60 in disappointing fashion at Stephen F. Austin.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Finishes WAC’tastic’ Comeback Over Texas Rio Grande Valley

The Utah Tech Trailblazers kept their WAC postseason hopes alive with a thrilling comeback road win over UTGRV.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Utah Men Continue To Struggle On Road, Falling To Oregon State