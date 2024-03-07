On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Women’s Basketball Come Up Short To UCLA In Pac-12 Tournament

Mar 7, 2024, 11:39 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS – The No. 22 Utah women’s basketball team handled their business against ASU and now face the No. 7 UCLA Bruins in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Utes started a little slow against the Sun Devils Wednesday night, but eventually turned up the heat, particularly after an incredible third quarter half-court buzzer beater. Utah will be looking to carry that momentum into Thursday’s meeting with UCLA- a team they split results with in the regular season.

The Utes started strong but UCLA wasn’t going to go away easy going into the locker room with a 32-27 lead.

Utah continued to battle but the Bruins seemed to have an answer for every move the Utes made. UCLA walked away with the win 67-57.

How The Semifinal Round Of The Pac-12 Tournament Looks

No. 13 Oregon State took care of business against No. 18 Colorado earlier in the day and will play No. 2 Stanford on Friday who beat Cal earlier Thursday. That game will tipoff at 6:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

No. 5 USC had to battle hard against Arizona, but will turn their attention to No. 7 UCLA on Friday with tipoff set for 8:30 pm MT. That game will also be available on Pac-12 Networks.

Looking Ahead At The Utah Women’s Basketball Schedule

With Utah’s run in the Pac-12 Tournament over, the Utes will wait for Selection Sunday to learn their NCAA Tournament Regional fate.

Starting Lineups Utah Women Vs. UCLA

Utah Women Stats Leaders In Pac-12 Quarterfinal

  • Scoring Leader: Alissa Pili – 16 points
  • Rebound Leader: Maty Wilke – 7 rebounds
  • Assists Leader: Jenna Johnson – 4 assists

Alissa Pili finished as the leading scorer for the Utes with 16 points while adding four rebounds and two assists.

Kennady McQueen came in as Utah’s second leading scorer with 14 points while adding three rebounds.

Ines Vieira and Maty Wilke rounded things out with 11 and 10 points.

Noteworthy Women’s Basketball Team Stats In Pac-12 Quarterfinal

The Utah women didn’t have the best night shooting against UCLA going 35% from the field, 30% from the three, and 50% from their trips to the line.

The Utes collected 27 rebounds, 12 assists, one block and 10 steals.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Men Continue To Struggle On Road, Falling To Oregon State

The Runnin’ Utes are finishing up the regular season on the road in Oregon starting with the Oregon State Beavers.

40 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: Previewing New Mexico Lobos At No. 22 Utah State

No. 22 Utah State its own destiny when they take on New Mexico at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum this weekend.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Valley Wolverines Win With Wild Second Half Comeback Over Tarleton State Texans

Utah Valley came back from 13 points down in the second half, completing the comeback with a 63-60 win despite not making a three all night.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Women Will Make Big 12 Tournament Debut Against Kansas

Postseason is here for BYU women's basketball.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Southern Utah Falls Flat In Blowout Loss To Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds struggled all night, falling 87-60 in disappointing fashion at Stephen F. Austin.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Finishes WAC’tastic’ Comeback Over Texas Rio Grande Valley

The Utah Tech Trailblazers kept their WAC postseason hopes alive with a thrilling comeback road win over UTGRV.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Utah Women’s Basketball Come Up Short To UCLA In Pac-12 Tournament