On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Trump attorneys post $92 million bond to support jury award to E. Jean Carroll in defamation suit

Mar 8, 2024, 11:17 AM

FILE: E. Jean Carroll (L) and her lawyer Roberta Kaplan (R) leave Manhattan Federal Court following...

FILE: E. Jean Carroll (L) and her lawyer Roberta Kaplan (R) leave Manhattan Federal Court following the conclusion of the civil defamation trial against former President Donald Trump on January 26, 2024 in New York City. A jury awarded Carroll a total of $83.3 million dollars in her week long civil defamation trial against former President Trump, including $18.3 million in compensatory damages and $65 million in punitive damages, finding that Trump acted maliciously for one of the two statements at issue. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY LARRY NEUMEISTER


NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has secured a $91.6 million bond sufficient to cover the money he owes to writer E. Jean Carroll in a defamation lawsuit while he appeals the jury’s verdict, the former president’s lawyer told a court on Friday.

Attorney Alina Habba filed papers with the New York judge to show that Trump had secured the bond from the Federal Insurance Co., a unit of the insurance giant Chubb. The bond would cover the $83.3 million judgement in the lawsuit, plus interest.

Habba simultaneously filed a notice showing Trump, the likely 2024 Republican presidential nominee, is appealing the verdict. The posting of the bond was a necessary step to delay payment of the award until the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals can rule on Trump’s legal challenge.

The filings came a day after Judge Lewis A. Kaplan refused to delay a Monday deadline for posting a bond to ensure that Carroll, 80, can collect the judgment if it remains intact following appeals.

Trump faces financial pressure to set aside money to cover both the judgment in the Carroll case and an even bigger one in a lawsuit in which he was found liable for lying about his wealth in financial statements given to banks.

A New York judge recently refused to halt collection of a $454 million civil fraud penalty while Trump appeals. He now has until March 25 to either pay up or buy a bond covering the full amount. In the meantime, interest on the judgment continues to mount, adding roughly $112,000 each day.

Trump’s lawyers have asked for that judgment to be stayed on appeal, warning he might need to sell some properties to cover the penalty.

A civil jury in New York last May found that Trump had sexually abused Carroll in 1996 in the dressing room of a luxury department store in Manhattan.

Trump, 77, vehemently denies the claims, saying that he didn’t know Carroll at the time and that the encounter at a Bergdorf Goodman store never took place.

That jury awarded Carroll $5 million to compensate her for both the alleged sexual assault and for damage to her reputation when Trump said publicly that she made up the attack to help sell a memoir.

A second trial was held in January to decide how much more Trump might owe Carroll for derogatory comments he made about her in 2019 while he was president. Kaplan instructed the jury that it must accept the earlier jury’s findings that the sexual abuse had happened.

Trump did not attend the May trial. He testified briefly and regularly sat with defense lawyers at the January trial, held in Manhattan, though the judge threatened to banish him from the courtroom for muttering disparaging comments about the case that were potentially loud enough for jurors to hear.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

A damaged car is seen in an employee parking lot after tire debris from a United Airlines plane lan...

Taylor Romine, Gregory Wallace and Sara Smart

Tire falls off United Airlines flight after takeoff in San Francisco, damaging several cars

The FAA is investigating a United Airlines flight that lost a tire while taking off in San Francisco, damaging several cars in a parking lot.

6 hours ago

President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U...

Associated Press

Transcript of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address

A transcript of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on March 7, 2024, as prepared for delivery and provided by the White House

14 hours ago

President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U...

Zeke Miller and Seung Min Kim, Associated Press

Biden using State of the Union to contrast with Trump, sell voters on a second term

President Joe Biden is urging voters to reject "resentment, revenge and retribution," using his State of the Union address Thursday to make his case for a second term

15 hours ago

A damaged car is seen in an on-airport employee parking lot after tire debris from a Boeing 777 lan...

Associated Press

United Airlines plane makes a safe emergency landing in LA after losing a tire during takeoff

A United Airlines jetliner bound for Japan made a safe landing in Los Angeles on Thursday after losing a tire while taking off from San Francisco.

18 hours ago

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Jake Paul claps before his official weigh in at Desert Diamond Aren...

Associated Press

Jake Paul fight against Mike Tyson is announced for July 20 and will be streamed live on Netflix

Social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul will fight former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson on July 20 at AT&T Stadium

19 hours ago

How children will adapt to a time change often depends on their age, with teens finding it more dif...

Sandee LaMotte, CNN

Do this now to ease the transition to Daylight Saving Time

Some simple things you can do to ease you and your children's adjustment to Daylight Saving Time.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Trump attorneys post $92 million bond to support jury award to E. Jean Carroll in defamation suit