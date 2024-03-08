Isaiah Thomas Stars In G League Debut

On the Site:
Mar 8, 2024, 2:36 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – It took Isaiah Thomas little time to make a major impact in his G League debut with the Salt Lake City Stars.

The two-time NBA All-Star scored a game-high 32 points, dished out four assists, and grabbed one rebound in 39 minutes on the floor.

Thomas signed with the Stars on Wednesday and made his debut on Thursday as the Stars downed the Texas Legends 127-116.

Isaiah Thomas Hopes G League Stint Earns NBA Nod

Thomas has been out of the NBA since 2022 when he last suited up for the Charlotte Hornets.

The guard has career averages of 17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.4 rebounds in 550 appearances with 10 different NBA franchises.

“Ultimately I am just fighting for an opportunity,”  Thomas told The Athletic’s Shams Charania. “I’m just trying to show teams that I’m still able to produce on the court, but most importantly, I’m able to teach these young guys and show them each and every day how to be a professional.”

Before joining the Salt Lake City Stars, Thomas made back-to-back All-Star appearances in 2016 and 2017 with the Boston Celtics. The guard averaged 25.5 points, 6.1 assists, and 2.8 rebounds during his prime seasons.

With nine games left in the G League regular season, Thomas still hopes to get to the NBA this year.

“I think this is the quickest route to get back in the NBA and try to get on a playoff roster to end the season,” Thomas said.

Thomas and the Stars will be back in action against the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Sunday.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

