Jazz Travel To Face Surging Nuggets

Mar 8, 2024, 3:48 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will travel to Denver to face the Nuggets who have been on a hot streak since the All-Star break.

The Nuggets are 7-1 since the mid-season hiatus and own the third-best record in the Western Conference.

The Jazz are 2-5 in the same stretch.

Jazz Have Been Shorthanded In Recent Games

The Jazz have been playing without several key players over the last week due to a combination of injury and illness.

Walker Kessler has missed three consecutive games with a sprained foot, Lauri Markkanen has missed back-to-back games with a bruised quad, Taylor Hendricks missed Wednesday’s game with a sprained toe, while Keyonte George was out due to an illness.

Kessler returned to practice on Thursday before the team flew to Denver on Friday.

The Jazz sit at 28-35 on the season after falling to the Chicago Bulls Wednesday night.

Nuggets Are NBA’s Best Team Since All-Star Break

The reigning champion Nuggets have dialed in to begin the second half of the NBA season.

Sitting at 7-1, Denver is tied with the Orlando Magic for the best record since returning from the All-Star break while owning the league’s third-best net rating.

The Nuggets are coming off a 115-109 victory over the Boston Celtics in Denver, completing the season sweep over the Eastern Conference leaders.

Denver sits at 43-20 on the season, one game behind the Minnesota Timberwolves for the best record in the West.

How To Watch Jazz And Nuggets

The Jazz will face the Nuggets on Saturday at 7 pm MST in Denver. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.


Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

