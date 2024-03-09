On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Helicopter carrying National Guardsmen and Border Patrol agent crashes in Texas, killing 3

Mar 8, 2024, 7:15 PM | Updated: Mar 9, 2024, 1:21 pm

A U.S. Customs and Border Protections agent disappears into the dust as investigators drive to the ...

A U.S. Customs and Border Protections agent disappears into the dust as investigators drive to the site of a U.S. Border Patrol and CBP and Marine Operations helicopter resulting in three deaths north of the Rio Grande on Friday, March 8, 2024, south of La Grulla, Texas. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

(Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LA GRULLA, Texas (AP) — A helicopter flying over the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas crashed Friday, killing two National Guard soldiers and a Border Patrol agent, the military said. Another soldier on board was injured.

The UH-72 Lakota helicopter was assigned to the federal government’s border security mission when it went down near Rio Grande City, according to a statement released by Joint Task Force North. The cause was under investigation.

The crash happened mid-afternoon Friday while the helicopter was conducting aviation operations, according to the statement. No other details were provided.

Starr County Judge Eloy Vera, the county’s top official, said those on board included one woman and three men. He said the person who was injured was in critical condition.

The names of those killed were not immediately released.

Gen. Daniel Hokanson, head of the National Guard Bureau, in a post on X, sent his condolences to the families, loved ones, friends and colleagues of the three people killed, and prayers for the injured soldier’s speedy recovery.

“We mourn these heartbreaking deaths,” Hokanson’s post said. “They are a tragic loss beyond words. All of these people represent selfless service & the best of America.”

Border Patrol spokespersons did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The site of the crash is in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley. The Starr County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Friday that it was assisting with a “downed helicopter incident” on the east side of the county.

Vera said the scene had been secured by the sheriff’s office and that federal officials were on the way.

The border region is heavily patrolled by both state and federal authorities, including routine aerial surveillance.

In January, a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter patrolling the state’s border with Mexico lost power and crashed, officials said at the time. The co-pilot suffered a minor hand injury and the helicopter was significantly damaged.

That helicopter was flying as part of Operation Lone Star, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s nearly $10 billion border mission that has tested the federal government’s authority over immigration.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico are lined up for proces...

Juan A. Lozano

Program that allows 30,000 migrants from 4 countries into the US each month upheld by judge

The Biden administration can keep operating a program that allows a limited number of migrants from four countries to enter the U.S. on humanitarian grounds.

48 minutes ago

An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground i...

Cheri Mossburg

Hawaii is placing wildfire detection sensors statewide in wake of deadly Lahaina fire

Fire detection sensors are being placed around Maui and other Hawaiian islands to respond more quickly when wildfires break out.

3 hours ago

This image taken from Denver Police body camera footage provided by the American Civil Liberties Un...

Holly Yan, Melissa Alonso and Andy Rose, CNN

Grandmother wins $3.76 million lawsuit after Denver police raided the wrong house

A Colorado jury awarded $3.76 million to a grandmother whose house was damaged and ransacked after Denver police relied solely on Apple’s “Find My” app.

18 hours ago

Johnsonville recalled sausage...

Cary Schwanitz

Johnsonville recalls thousands of pounds of sausage

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a nationwide recall of Johnsonville turkey kielbasa sausage on Friday.

22 hours ago

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon...

MEAD GRUVER Associated Press

Concealed guns could be coming soon to Wyoming schools, meetings

A bill that would allow concealed carry of firearms in schools and government meetings is headed to Wyoming's governor after clearing the state Legislature by a wide margin Thursday.

23 hours ago

FILE - This aerial photograph taken on March 8, 2023 shows The Pentagon. A new Pentagon study that ...

Associated Press

Pentagon study finds no sign of alien life in reported UFO sightings going back decades

A new Pentagon study that examined reported sightings of UFOs over nearly the last century has found no evidence of aliens or extraterrestrial intelligence.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Helicopter carrying National Guardsmen and Border Patrol agent crashes in Texas, killing 3