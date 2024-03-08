On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Utah Gymnastics Beats Arizona, Improves NQS For Another Week

Mar 8, 2024, 8:59 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 5 Red Rocks are on the road again, this time in Tucson to take on the Arizona Gym Cats for their Senior Night.

Utah improved their NQS last week on the road against Cal despite a loss but will be looking to improve the small details of their routines to milk the highest scores possible against the Wildcats.

The Red Rocks performed well through the meet posting a 49.525 on bars, 49.350 on vault, 49.575 on floor and 49.425 on beam. The effort helped Utah once again achieved a score that will help their overall NQS walking away with the easy win, 197.875-195-725.

Utah now heads back home for their final regular season Huntsman meet that will feature Stanford and Utah State for Senior Night. That meet starts at 7:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

Red Rocks Bars, Arizona Vault

Utah Vault, Arizona Bars

Arizona Gym Cats Beam, Red Rocks Floor

Utah Beam, Arizona Floor

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

