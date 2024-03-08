Utah Gymnastics Beats Arizona, Improves NQS For Another Week

SALT LAKE CITY – The No. 5 Red Rocks are on the road again, this time in Tucson to take on the Arizona Gym Cats for their Senior Night.

Utah improved their NQS last week on the road against Cal despite a loss but will be looking to improve the small details of their routines to milk the highest scores possible against the Wildcats.

The Red Rocks performed well through the meet posting a 49.525 on bars, 49.350 on vault, 49.575 on floor and 49.425 on beam. The effort helped Utah once again achieved a score that will help their overall NQS walking away with the easy win, 197.875-195-725.

Utah now heads back home for their final regular season Huntsman meet that will feature Stanford and Utah State for Senior Night. That meet starts at 7:00 pm MT and can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

Red Rocks Bars, Arizona Vault

Grace McCallum with a 10.0 on bars according to the broadcast. It was a really beautiful routine.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) March 9, 2024

𝐀𝐌𝐀𝐙𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐂𝐄‼️ Grace McCallum scores a 🔟 on bars 🙌 pic.twitter.com/OD4erj84tw — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) March 9, 2024

The Red Rocks in control of this one after one rotation 49.525-49.150 over Arizona. Outside of one fall, very solid scores all around. Utah moves to vault, Arizona to bars.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) March 9, 2024

Utah Vault, Arizona Bars

Red Rocks with another solid rotation, though they continue to leave easy points on the floor. Still, hard to complain about a 49.350 team effort on vault.#Utes lead the Wildcats 98.875- 97.100. Utah to floor, Arizona to beam next.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) March 9, 2024

Arizona Gym Cats Beam, Red Rocks Floor

Abby Paulson scores a 9.925 and makes it look easy 👀#RedRocks | #WeOverMe pic.twitter.com/m4Ki5jhkuf — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) March 9, 2024

Jaylene Gilstrap sets a new career-high on floor with a 9⃣.9⃣5⃣0⃣ 💥#RedRocks | #WeOverMe pic.twitter.com/Wnin6fJENC — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) March 9, 2024

49.550 on floor for the Red Rocks as a team. Utah overall having another very good night even knowing there are additional points they are missing.#Utes lead the Wildcats comfortably, 148.425-146.350. Final rotation: Utah beam, Arizona floor.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) March 9, 2024

Utah Beam, Arizona Floor

Utah just misses the 198 mark despite a 9.975 from Maile O’Keefe (call me crazy but I thought Abby Paulson was scored quite low at 9.875). Still, a good night for Utah with improvement available. Red Rocks walk away with the win, 197.875- 195.725.#GoUtes #LightTheU — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) March 9, 2024

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports