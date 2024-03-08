Report: Jazz To Sign Taevion Kinsey To 10-Day Contract

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz are reportedly planning to sign Salt Lake City Stars wing Taevion Kinsey to a 10-day contract.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the news on social media.

“The Utah Jazz are signing guard Taevion Kinsey to a 10-day contract out of their NBA G League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars, his agent Scott Nichols tells @TheAthletic @Stadium,” Charania wrote. “Kinsey has averaged 14.8 points in last 10 games for Stars and has shot 46.8% from 3 for the season.”

The Utah Jazz are signing guard Taevion Kinsey to a 10-day contract out of their NBA G League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars, his agent Scott Nichols tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. Kinsey has averaged 14.8 points in last 10 games for Stars and has shot 46.8% from 3 for the season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 9, 2024

Jazz To Sign Taevion Kinsey

Kinsey has made 25 appearances with the Jazz G League affiliate this season averaging 10.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 29 minutes per game.

At 6-foot-5, Kinsey has excellent athleticism and is shooting 56 percent from the floor, 47 percent from three, and 84 percent from the free-throw line.

Did young Taevion Kinsey (@KinseyTaevion) have to 360 like that? 😂💪🏿😤 The answer is yes, there was a loooot of talking going on and that’s how you end the yap yap…Takeover T ended up with 10 pts & 7 boards and @slcstars won 115-111. Great team win pic.twitter.com/KI90jZSbbI — GLeagueHub (@GLeagueHub) January 14, 2024

Kinsey first signed an exhibit-10 contract with the Jazz in August and was immediately waived and signed by the Stars.

Before signing the contract, the Marshall product played for the Jazz during the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer leagues.

At Marshall, Kinsey averaged 17.1 points and 4.9 rebounds over five seasons before going undrafted in 2023.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.



Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops