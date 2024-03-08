On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Women’s Basketball Falls To Kansas In Big 12 Tournament

Mar 8, 2024, 9:46 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

The third time wasn’t the charm for BYU women’s basketball against Kansas.

Kansas pulled away in the second half, outscoring BYU 42-20, leading to a 77-53 Jayhawk victory in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament. It was Kansas’ third win over BYU this season.

BYU trailed 35-33 at the halftime break. But the game changed dramatically when All-Big 12 Honorable Mention guard Kailey Woolston suffered an injury that sidelined her for the second half.

The already shorthanded BYU squad couldn’t overcome that injury as all five of the Jayhawks starters scored in double-figures.

“Obviously, it’s not the way we wanted it to turn out, but hats off to Kansas. They’re a really good team. They kept battling, they had a lot of weapons, and when Wooly [Kailey Woolston] went down in the second quarter, it kinda changed our game plan of what we had going,” said BYU head coach Amber Whiting. “So that was kind of hard to recover from, but at the end of the day, I’m proud of my women for fighting the whole forty minutes and doing what they do.”

BYU’s star forward Lauren Gustin scored 10 points and grabbed 17 rebounds. But once Woolston was out with an injury, the defensive attention from Kansas zeroed in on Gustin. The senior forward was 4-of-16 from the field.

“We weren’t making baskets and whatnot,” said Gustin. “Wooly going out, that took a big hit, and I’m proud of us for fighting and competing, even though we had a lot of adjustments we had to make.”

BYU women’s basketball hopes to continue playing this season

BYU falls to 16-16 in its first season as a Big 12 Conference member. The Cougars will now hope for a WBIT (Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament), which is run by the NCAA. If not, the WNIT could also be another possibility.

Coach Amber Whiting expressed a desire to continue playing in the postseason.

“We would like to. I want to get an evaluation of Woolston and see what’s wrong and how bad that is,” said Whiting. “Like Lauren said, when they love it and love being with each other and around each other, that’s a good thing to come out of the locker room with and have that feeling, so if we can [play] we would like to.”

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Jazz To Sign Taevion Kinsey To 10-Day Contract

The Utah Jazz are reportedly planning to sign Salt Lake City Stars wing Taevion Kinsey to a 10-day contract.

25 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Gymnastics Beats Arizona, Improves NQS For Another Week

The No. 5 Red Rocks are on the road again, this time in Tucson to take on the Arizona Gym Cats for their Senior Night.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Travel To Face Surging Nuggets

The Utah Jazz will travel to Denver to face the Nuggets who have been on a hot streak since the All-Star break.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Isaiah Thomas Stars In G League Debut

It took Isaiah Thomas little time to make a major impact in his G League debut with the Salt Lake City Stars.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 20 BYU Closes Regular Season With ‘Payback Game’ Against Oklahoma State

BYU takes on Oklahoma State with revenge on their mind.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Come Up Short To UCLA In Pac-12 Tournament

The No. 22 Utah women’s basketball team was tasked with taking on the No. 7 UCLA Bruins in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 Tournament.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

BYU Women’s Basketball Falls To Kansas In Big 12 Tournament