On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Bountiful detective drove police vehicle with loaded AR-15 while drunk, charges say

Mar 8, 2024, 10:21 PM | Updated: 10:25 pm

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY COLLIN LEONARD, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SYRACUSE — A Bountiful police officer was arrested last month and charged with DUI after investigators say he drove an unmarked police vehicle with a loaded AR-15 while under the influence.

On Feb. 19, a Davis County sheriff’s deputy was assisting in a possible burglary call near 2000 West and the West Davis Highway when he reported seeing a Ford Bronco Sport driving the wrong way around a roundabout.

In the body camera footage obtained through a public records request, Brandon Beecher, a 32-year-old off-duty detective with the Bountiful Police Department, was pulled over and told officers he was “just circling the neighborhood looking for my buddy.”

“While talking to Brandon, I noticed his eyes were glossy, bloodshot and watery and his words were slow and slurred,” the deputy wrote in a police report.

When asked in the video why he went through the roundabout incorrectly, Beecher said, “It was the middle of the night, I didn’t think anyone was coming through,” and denied having anything to drink that night. A Syracuse police sergeant arrived on scene, and told Beecher, “I don’t know you but you seem like you’re kind of slurring a bit.” Beecher responded, “Nope, I’m good to go.”

More officers responded to the scene and Beecher was asked to perform field sobriety tests, which he refused, saying, “I understand the purposes of the tests and I understand there is no real benefit for me, in the capacity of a citizen, to do those tests,” the report states. The deputy wrote that he smelled alcohol after Beecher exited the vehicle and saw him “leaning as he walked.”

Later, the body camera footage shows Beecher’s wife talking to police at the scene. She said that they were drinking earlier in the night before Beecher told her she didn’t have to answer any questions.

“Forget that he’s a cop, it doesn’t matter,” the Syracuse sergeant said to the deputy in the video. “If he is too intoxicated to be operating that vehicle, then he needs to be held liable for it.”

Beecher, who has been an officer for eight years, was arrested and taken to the Syracuse Police Department and given a chemical test showing his blood-alcohol content to be .137 an hour after the initial traffic stop, or over two times the Utah legal limit of 0.05, according to the report. He was released on citation and charged with driving under the influence, a class B misdemeanor.

A lieutenant from the Bountiful Police Department picked up the unmarked vehicle containing police equipment, a gun rack and a loaded assault rifle.

Beecher, who resigned earlier this week, was put on administrative leave the day of the incident while an internal investigation was conducted, Bountiful Police Chief Ed Biehler said.

The department is forwarding its findings to the Peace Officer Standards and Training organization, which will conduct its own investigation that could affect Beecher’s police certification status.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A crash has closed Mountain View Corridor, with three people in critical condition on Friday night....

Alexander Campbell

Multi-vehicle crash kills three on Mountain View Corridor

Three patients were killed following a multi-vehicle crash on Friday.

1 hour ago

Nicholas Rossi appearing in Provo court by video call....

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Nicholas Rossi wants Utah jail to call him by his alias

On Friday, Nicholas Rossi asked a judge to order the jail to call him Arthur Knight, a name prosecutors say is one of his several aliases.

2 hours ago

Health officials give advice about maintaining a positive sleep schedule during Daylight Savings. (...

Emma Benson

How to deal with the health effects of Daylight Savings Time

It's that time of year again – we "spring forward" and spend some time feeling jet-lagged.

3 hours ago

Cherry and Zachary Stewart were closing in on the end of a six-year process to adopt children in Ha...

Alex Cabrero

Utah couple struggles to bring adopted children home from Haiti amid state of emergency

A Utah couple was about to end a six-year process to adopt children in Haiti, when the country started seeing violence so dangerous that it declared a state of emergency.

4 hours ago

Gunlock waterfalls visitor...

Shara Park

Visitors warned about new underwater dangers at Gunlock waterfalls

The incredible images of the water spilling over Gunlock Reservoir are already coming in.

4 hours ago

An Airman monitors an F-35A Lightning II during a hot pit refuel at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, duri...

Alexander Campbell

Hill Air Force Base fighters to fly at night in March and April

Beginning Monday, Hill Air Force Base will conduct night-flight operations through March and April.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Bountiful detective drove police vehicle with loaded AR-15 while drunk, charges say