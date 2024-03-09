On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah’s first minority judge, Raymond Uno, dies at 93

Mar 9, 2024, 2:47 PM | Updated: 6:30 pm

Retired Judge Raymond Sonji Uno, a civil rights advocate and Utah's first minority judge, died Frid...

Raymond Uno, a retired judge, seen here Dec. 1, 2010 was sent to a Wyoming internment camp when he was young; his father died in the camps. Uno died Friday at 93. (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

(Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY COLLIN LEONARD, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Retired Judge Raymond Sonji Uno, a civil rights advocate and Utah’s first minority judge, died Friday at the age of 93.

The Japanese-American was born in Ogden Dec. 4, 1930, and moved with his family to El Monte, California, where he went to a segregated grade school.

On Feb. 19, 1941, (what is now known as the Day of Remembrance) Uno, then 11, was forced out of his house in California, like 110,000 other people of Japanese descent, and placed in the Heart Mountain, Wyo., internment camp, one of 10 camps around the nation.

Life in the internment camp

“We were only able to take with us the clothes we were wearing and what we could carry in our two hands,” he told the Deseret News in a 1995 interview.

His dad died about nine months after his family entered the camp due to coronary thrombosis, a blood clot in the heart. His mother lived to 101.

For three years, his family stayed in an 18-foot-by-16-foot barrack, which contained a potbelly stove for heat, a table and cots for beds. Uno said freedom in the camp was minimal.

When his family was released, Uno moved to his aunt’s house in Ogden. Uno volunteered for military service, joining the Army’s 319th Military Intelligence Service as an interpreter, translator and interrogator. Later he was a special agent in the 441st Counterintelligence Corp in Tokyo, Japan, and was honorably discharged as a Korean War Veteran.

Uno worked in many positions, removing paint from bombers at Hill Air Force Base, carrying mail for the postal service, and laying railroad track.

He spent five years studying, earning a bachelor’s degree and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Utah.

Uno was appointed to the Salt Lake Court bench in 1976. He served as Presiding 5th Circuit Court judge in 1978 and was elected to his Third District Court position in 1984. Prior to his service on the bench, he was an assistant state attorney general.

First minority judge retired in 1990

He retired in 1990 as a Third District Court Senior Judge, with a reputation for compassion — in a 1987 Deseret News survey of attorneys, Uno ranked the most lenient sentencer.

“He liked to believe in people, and he’d give them probation to give them a chance to turn their lives around by proving themselves,” said a deputy Salt Lake County attorney, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Uno attributed his compassion, in part, to his having served in an internment camp for Japanese-Americans during World War II.

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes said, “Judge Uno was larger than life. His smile filled a room. While he was soft-spoken, caring and humble, he had a gravitas born of forceful conviction and indomitable will. His humor and humanity will be greatly missed.

“Judge Uno was a scholar and soldier, an athlete and activist, a gentleman and jurist, and a champion of civil rights and civility. He was a pioneer who opened doors for so many of us. He was our hero.”

The attorney general said, “I was a benefactor my entire career of his kindness and steadiness,” and that Reyes and his wife “absolutely loved the judge and send our deepest and most heartfelt sympathies to his amazing family.”

A statement from Uno’s family says he died peacefully in his sleep.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Gang member taken into custody following short pursuit Friday night

Police said a 31-year-old gang member was taken into custody Friday night following an effort by police to apprehend him.

22 minutes ago

A Columbus Adult Education Center opened Saturday in Herriman. The center is offering basic life sk...

Alex Cabrero

Columbus Adult Education Center opens in Herriman to help ensure a better future for people

The Columbus Adult Education Center opened Saturday in Herriman. It provides assistance to people who need help in basic life skills, especially those who are new to the country.

2 hours ago

Utah's new state flag flies in front of the Utah Capitol for the first time after a celebration to ...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

‘It will represent Utah from now to — I hope — forever’: Utah’s new flag is now official

Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, has seen plenty of copies of Utah's new state flag since his bill designating the design narrowly cleared the Utah Legislature last year.

4 hours ago

A Provo couple has been arrested and accused of engaging in sexual activity with their teen daughte...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Provo couple accused of sex with teen daughter, saying it was ‘safer’ than with strangers

A Provo couple has been arrested and accused of engaging in sexual activity with their teen daughter because they allegedly told police it would be safer for her than having sex with strangers.

7 hours ago

Christopher "Topher" Owens and William "Drew" Bull were last seen on February 26 in Blanding...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Family pleads for answers after two men mysteriously disappear near Blanding

An investigation into the mysterious disappearance of two best friends is unfolding in San Juan County.

20 hours ago

Bountiful police detective, Brandon Beecher, being stopped by Davis County sheriff's deputy for sus...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

Bountiful detective drove police vehicle with loaded AR-15 while drunk, charges say

A Bountiful police officer was arrested last month and charged with DUI after investigators say he drove an unmarked police vehicle with a loaded AR-15 while under the influence.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Utah’s first minority judge, Raymond Uno, dies at 93