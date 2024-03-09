On the Site:
Utah Warriors Beat Chicago Hounds In Home Opener At Zions Bank Stadium

Mar 9, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Warriors downed the Chicago Hounds in their second match of the season at Zions Bank Stadium in Utah.

Chicago went up early in the first 7-0 over the Warriors but Utah quickly equalized things.

The Warriors took a 14-10 lead in the 37th minute just ahead of the half break.

It was all Utah in the second half, the Warriors came away with a 29-15 win.

Last Match

The Warriors opened up the season with a loss to the Houston SaberCats.

The SaberCats hosted the Warriors at SaberCats Stadium in Houston, Texas on Saturday, March 2.

Utah fell to Houston, 22-15.

Next Up

Up next, the Warriors take on the Seattle SeaWolves at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah. You can find tickets here. 

2024 Utah Warriors Schedule

  • Sunday, March 3 @ Los Angeles
  • Saturday, March 9 @ Seattle Seawolves
  • Saturday, March 16 vs. Chicago Houds
  • Saturday, March 23 @ Old Glory DC
  • Saturday, March 30 vs. NOLA Gold
  • Friday, April 5 vs. Houston SaberCats
  • Saturday, April 13 @ Dallas Jackals
  • Saturday, April 27 vs. San Diego Legion
  • Sunday, May 5 @ New England Freejacks
  • Saturday, May 11 @ NOLA Gold
  • Saturday, May 18 vs. Los Angeles
  • Sunday, May 26 @ Chicago Hounds
  • Saturday, June 1 vs. Miami Sharks
  • Saturday, June 8 @ Houston SaberCats
  • Saturday, June 22 vs. Dallas Jackals
  • Saturday, June 29 vs. Seattle Seawolves

You can watch Utah Warriors matches on KSLSports.com or the on the KSL Sports app, download the app here.

