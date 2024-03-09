Utah Warriors Beat Chicago Hounds In Home Opener At Zions Bank Stadium
Mar 9, 2024, 4:06 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Warriors downed the Chicago Hounds in their second match of the season at Zions Bank Stadium in Utah.
TRY TIME! Utah is back in the lead after a big push from Phil Bradford and successful conversion puts the score at 21-15!
— Utah Warriors Rugby (@utwarriorsrugby) March 9, 2024
Chicago went up early in the first 7-0 over the Warriors but Utah quickly equalized things.
The Warriors took a 14-10 lead in the 37th minute just ahead of the half break.
Saia Uhila gives us another TRY!! Successful conversion gives Utah a 14-10 lead in the 37th minute!
— Utah Warriors Rugby (@utwarriorsrugby) March 9, 2024
It was all Utah in the second half, the Warriors came away with a 29-15 win.
Last Match
The Warriors opened up the season with a loss to the Houston SaberCats.
The SaberCats hosted the Warriors at SaberCats Stadium in Houston, Texas on Saturday, March 2.
Utah fell to Houston, 22-15.
Next Up
Up next, the Warriors take on the Seattle SeaWolves at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah. You can find tickets here.
🚨 Update!! 🚨
With the addition of Anthem Rugby Carolina to the MLR, our 2024 schedule has shifted. We’ll see you from the pitch in just a few weeks! #ForTheNation #MLR2024 pic.twitter.com/hhk0i3DhtQ
— Utah Warriors Rugby (@utwarriorsrugby) January 19, 2024
2024 Utah Warriors Schedule
- Sunday, March 3 @ Los Angeles
- Saturday, March 9 @ Seattle Seawolves
- Saturday, March 16 vs. Chicago Houds
- Saturday, March 23 @ Old Glory DC
- Saturday, March 30 vs. NOLA Gold
- Friday, April 5 vs. Houston SaberCats
- Saturday, April 13 @ Dallas Jackals
- Saturday, April 27 vs. San Diego Legion
- Sunday, May 5 @ New England Freejacks
- Saturday, May 11 @ NOLA Gold
- Saturday, May 18 vs. Los Angeles
- Sunday, May 26 @ Chicago Hounds
- Saturday, June 1 vs. Miami Sharks
- Saturday, June 8 @ Houston SaberCats
- Saturday, June 22 vs. Dallas Jackals
- Saturday, June 29 vs. Seattle Seawolves
You can watch Utah Warriors matches on KSLSports.com or the on the KSL Sports app, download the app here.