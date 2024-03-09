Utah Warriors Beat Chicago Hounds In Home Opener At Zions Bank Stadium

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Warriors downed the Chicago Hounds in their second match of the season at Zions Bank Stadium in Utah.

TRY TIME! Utah is back in the lead after a big push from Phil Bradford and successful conversion puts the score at 21-15! — Utah Warriors Rugby (@utwarriorsrugby) March 9, 2024

Chicago went up early in the first 7-0 over the Warriors but Utah quickly equalized things.

The Warriors took a 14-10 lead in the 37th minute just ahead of the half break.

Saia Uhila gives us another TRY!! Successful conversion gives Utah a 14-10 lead in the 37th minute! — Utah Warriors Rugby (@utwarriorsrugby) March 9, 2024

It was all Utah in the second half, the Warriors came away with a 29-15 win.

Last Match

The Warriors opened up the season with a loss to the Houston SaberCats.

The SaberCats hosted the Warriors at SaberCats Stadium in Houston, Texas on Saturday, March 2.

Utah fell to Houston, 22-15.

Next Up

Up next, the Warriors take on the Seattle SeaWolves at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah. You can find tickets here.

🚨 Update!! 🚨 With the addition of Anthem Rugby Carolina to the MLR, our 2024 schedule has shifted. We’ll see you from the pitch in just a few weeks! #ForTheNation #MLR2024 pic.twitter.com/hhk0i3DhtQ — Utah Warriors Rugby (@utwarriorsrugby) January 19, 2024

Sunday, March 3 @ Los Angeles

Saturday, March 9 @ Seattle Seawolves

Saturday, March 16 vs. Chicago Houds

Saturday, March 23 @ Old Glory DC

Saturday, March 30 vs. NOLA Gold

Friday, April 5 vs. Houston SaberCats

Saturday, April 13 @ Dallas Jackals

Saturday, April 27 vs. San Diego Legion

Sunday, May 5 @ New England Freejacks

Saturday, May 11 @ NOLA Gold

Saturday, May 18 vs. Los Angeles

Sunday, May 26 @ Chicago Hounds

Saturday, June 1 vs. Miami Sharks

Saturday, June 8 @ Houston SaberCats

Saturday, June 22 vs. Dallas Jackals

Saturday, June 29 vs. Seattle Seawolves

You can watch Utah Warriors matches on KSLSports.com or the on the KSL Sports app, download the app here.