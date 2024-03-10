On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Foul Trouble Dooms Utah Tech In Regular Season Finale Loss

Mar 9, 2024, 5:42 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


ST. GEORGE, Utah— The Trailblazers struggled with foul trouble all afternoon, as four Utah Tech players fouled out in the 84-71 loss to the Lumberjacks.

UTT (11-20, 7-13) finished its regular season schedule against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (17-14, 10-10) on Saturday, March 9, in Nacogdoches, Texas.

Jaylen Searles paced the Trailblazers with 19 points on 3-of-5 from deep in 24 minutes; Noa Gonsalves was the only other player in double figures, finishing with 10 points, three rebounds, and two steals in the season-ending loss. Beon Riley was one of four UTT players to foul out, finishing with eight points, three rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 27 minutes.

The Trailblazers turned the basketball over 19 times, including five TOs from Christensen. Stephen F. Austin committed 17 turnovers.

Nana Antwi-Boasiako made 4-of-5 threes, erupting for 30 points before fouling out. Latrell Jossell added 20 points, going 15-for-15 at the free-throw line. AJ Cajuste finished with seven points, eight assists, and four steals for Stephen F. Austin.

Tanner Christensen, Unisa Turay, and Hamed Olayinka all fouled out for Utah Tech. Antwi-Boasiako and Jalil Beaubrun fouled out for the Lumberjacks.

Following Utah Tech With KSL Sports Zone

The 2024 WAC Men’s Basketball Tournament begins on Wednesday, March 13, and continues through Saturday, March 16. Games will be played at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada,

KSL Sports coverage of UTT can be found here.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees.

Foul Trouble Dooms Utah Tech In Regular Season Finale Loss