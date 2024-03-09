On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Utah Valley Shows Toughness In Huge Road Win Over Abilene Christian

Mar 9, 2024, 6:00 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

OREM, Utah – Back-to-back road wins vaulted Utah Valley into the WAC postseason tournament after a 74-67 win over ACU. UVU went into the week needing to sweep their final two road games of the year to make the WAC tournament.

The Wolverines (16-15, 11-9) concluded the 2023-24 regular season against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (15-16, 10-10) on Saturday, March 9.

Tanner Toolson led all scorers with 17 points, including 3-of-7 from deep and a pair of steals. Caleb Stone-Carrawell had 15 points, while Drake Allen added 13 points, all in the second half and five assists. Ethan Potter rounds out the Wolverines’ double-figure scorers with 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

UVU finished with 14 assists against just ten turnovers in a relatively clean game. Seven of the Wolverines 10 TOs were steals forced by the Wildcats defense.

Three Wildcats reached double figures, led by 17 points from Ali Abdou Dibba. Airion Simmons added a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double, while Hunter Jack Madden finished with ten points in 38 minutes.

There were 14 ties and six lead changes in the game.

Following Utah Valley With KSL Sports

The 2024 WAC Men’s Basketball Tournament begins on Wednesday, March 13, and continues through Saturday, March 16. Games will be played at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Utah Valley enters the postseason tournament as the fifth seed.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah Valley University Athletics here.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees.

