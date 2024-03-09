Brice Sensabaugh Shows Complete Game In First Quarter

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz rookie Brice Sensabaugh showed off his full skillset in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets.

Sensabaugh filled the stat sheet with four points, two assists, and one steal in his first eight minutes on the floor.

The Ohio State product scored or assists on half of the Jazz’s first 16 points of the game.

Sensabaugh’s first quarter buckets included a long runner from outside the paint before hitting a difficult fadeaway over Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon.

Saturday’s game against the Nuggets was only the second start of Sensabaugh’s career.

Brice Sensabaugh Coming Off Career High

Sensabaugh set a new career-high scoring 15 in his first start against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

The wing shot an efficient 5-8 from the floor including 2-4 from the three-point line and 3-3 from the free-throw line, and added 12 rebounds.

the rook’s lookin’ 𝚒𝚌𝚢 early 🥶 pic.twitter.com/WKSniiVnlN — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 7, 2024

“I was happy with his defensive rebounding tonight,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said. “That’s been a big emphasis for him is participating in all the things that aren’t scoring.”

The 20-year-old has spent most of his time with the Jazz as a spot-up three-point shooter this season, but with the numerous injuries plaguing the team, he’s been able to flash his scoring potential over his last two outings.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.



Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops