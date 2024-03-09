On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Emeka Eneli's First Goal Gives Real Salt Lake Early Lead

Mar 9, 2024

SANDY, Utah – It’ll go down as an assist for Andres Gomez, and that’s how the story will be told about the first MLS goal of Emeka Eneli’s career, giving his team a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute.

Real Salt Lake is hosting its second consecutive home match, welcoming in the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, March 9.

What may have been a poorly struck shot from Gomez ended up perfectly placed for a trailing Enelteni. The 24-year-old midfielder needed one touch to blast the ball past Zack Steffen.

The first half has been delayed twice with Colorado injuries. Former RSL midfielder Jasper Löeffelsend entered as an injury replacement for the Rapids in the 11th minute.

RSL Looks For Leg-up In Rocky Mountain Rivalry

Real comes into this match looking to harness the momentum gained from a 3-0 win over LAFC in blizzard-like conditions. Midfielder Andrés Gómez and forward Chicho Arango each have two goals and an assist this season after Real Salt Lake was shut out in the season opener at Inter Miami FC.

Colorado has struggled to finish this season, with their only goal coming from forward Calvin Harris. The Rapids opened the year with a 4-1 loss. Colorado then benefited from an own goal to draw 1-1 with Nashville SC over the weekend.

The Claret and Cobalt took two of three games against the Rapids in 2023.

