On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

No. 22 Utah State Beats New Mexico In Thriller To Secure Mountain West Regular Season Title

Mar 9, 2024, 8:54 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – It took all 40 minutes and another clutch three in the final seconds from Darius Brown II, but Utah State paid the rent with an exhilarating 87-85 win over New Mexico. The win earns the Aggies their first outright Mountain West regular season title and a pass into the MW Tournament Championships quarterfinals.

USU (26-5, 14-4) hosted the New Mexico Lobos (22-9, 10-8) at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Saturday, March 9.

Ian Martinez scored 22 points to lead four Aggies in double figures. Great Osobor added a 21-point, 12-rebound double-double while Brown II finished with 19 points. Mason Falslev scored ten to round out the group.

Five Lobos scored in double figures with Mustapha Amzil’s 18 leading the way.

First Half

Ian Martinez ignited the HURD early when he soared over a defenseless Jemarl Baker Jr. for a fast break dunk and the foul three minutes in. Darius Brown II set Martinez up with a perfectly placed pass for the ferocious slam that gave USU an 8-6 lead.

Hot shooting from both teams kept the game close. New Mexico made 12 of its first 17 (70.6 percent) shots, while the Aggies hit 10 of 17 (58.8 percent) before the under-twelve-minute timeout.

RELATED: USU Junior Forward Named Finalist For Karl Malone Award

USU led 31-27 with 7:48 left in the half.

JT Toppin and Mustapha Amzil made up for Jamal Mashburn Jr.’s absence (illness), combining to make 9-of-11 shots, including three triples from Amzil, for 21 points. An 8-2 Lobo run knotted the game at 37 with 3:58 left.

New Mexico took a 44-39 lead into the break as the Aggies went more than four minutes without a field goal.

Second Half

Utah State came out of the locker room with a new intensity, turning a Great Osobor steal into a Mason Falslev layup on the other end. Minutes later, Osobor leaked out behind the defense for a fast break dunk that gave the Aggies a 47-46 lead.

Another New Mexico turned into a three for Martinez, setting the Spectrum crowd on fire.

RELATED: USU Clinches Share Of Mountain West Regular Season Crown

New Mexico punched right back, using a 5-0 run to take a 65-59 lead into the under-twelve timeout.

The Aggies battled back, making seven of nine shots to force a Lobo timeout with 2:07 left and USU in front 82-80.

Martinez and Donovan Dent traded dunks in the final 65 seconds as the game remained tied in the final seconds.

Brown hit a three with five seconds left to give Utah State an 87-84 lead. After a timeout, the Aggies chose to foul instead of allowing a three. Jaelen House made the first free throw and then intentionally missed the second.

House secured the offensive rebound, but time expired, giving USU an 87-75 win.

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State enters the 2024 Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championships as the No. 1 overall seed. The Aggies will face the winner of No. 8 Wyoming vs. No. 9 Fresno State on Thursday, March 14, at 1 p.m. MT. USU beat both teams twice in the regular season.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Emeka Eneli’s First Goal Gives Real Salt Lake Early Lead

An assist from Andres Gomez led to the first MLS goal of Emeka Eneli's career, giving his team a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute.

51 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Brice Sensabaugh Shows Complete Game In First Quarter

Utah Jazz rookie Brice Sensabaugh showed off his full skillset in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Basketball Battles Hard In Eugene, Come Up A Point Short To Oregon

The Runnin’ Utes wrapped up their last game of the regular season against the Oregon Ducks- another must-win game.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Valley Shows Toughness In Huge Road Win Over Abilene Christian

Back-to-back road wins the vaulted Utah Valley into the WAC postseason tournament after a 74-67 win over Abilene Christian.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Foul Trouble Dooms Utah Tech In Regular Season Finale Loss

The Trailblazers struggled with foul trouble all afternoon as four Utah Tech players fouled out in the 84-71 loss the the Lumberjacks.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Warriors Beat Chicago Hounds In Home Opener At Zions Bank Stadium

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Warriors downed the Chicago Hounds in their second match of the season at Zions Bank Stadium in Utah. TRY TIME! Utah is back in the lead after a big push from Phil Bradford and successful conversion puts the score at 21-15! — Utah Warriors Rugby (@utwarriorsrugby) March 9, 2024 […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

No. 22 Utah State Beats New Mexico In Thriller To Secure Mountain West Regular Season Title