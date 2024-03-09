Second Half Rally Falls Short As Nuggets Down Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz fell to the Denver Nuggets in a lopsided 142-121 loss on the road.

Keyonte George scored 29 points for the Jazz including 21 points in the second half.

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 37.

First Quarter

The Nuggets jumped out to an 18-10 start as all five starters got on the board in the opening six minutes.

The Jazz were unable to slow Denver’s momentum as they were doubled up 28-14.

John Collins scored nine points to lead the Jazz while Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray had eight points each for Denver.

After one the Jazz trailed the Nuggets 38-22.

Second Quarter

The Nuggets opened the second quarter on a 13-2 run as they opened a 51-24 lead.

Denver took its biggest lead of the half with a 35-point advantage midway through the second quarter.

The Jazz shot 4-17 from downtown in the first half while the Nuggets shot 14-20.

At the break, the Jazz trailed 78-44.

Third Quarter

Keyonte George gave the Jazz a spark offensively to open the half scoring eight points on 3-4 shooting.

The Jazz used a 13-1 run midway through the quarter to trim the Nuggets lead to 21.

George and Brice Sensabaugh combined for 26 points in the third as the Jazz outscored Denver by 20 in the frame.

Through three the Jazz trailed the Nuggets 102-88.

Fourth Quarter

The Nuggets pushed their lead back to 23 midway through the fourth quarter despite sitting Jokic for the first eight minutes of the frame.

The Jazz defense lost its momentum after holding the defending champs to 24 points in the third quarter as Denver scored on 11 of its first 12 possessions of the fourth quarter.

George led the Jazz with 29 points while Murray led the Nuggets with 37.

The Jazz fell to the Nuggets 142-121.

