On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Second Half Rally Falls Short As Nuggets Down Jazz

Mar 9, 2024, 9:24 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz fell to the Denver Nuggets in a lopsided 142-121 loss on the road.

Keyonte George scored 29 points for the Jazz including 21 points in the second half.

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 37.

First Quarter

The Nuggets jumped out to an 18-10 start as all five starters got on the board in the opening six minutes.

The Jazz were unable to slow Denver’s momentum as they were doubled up 28-14.

John Collins scored nine points to lead the Jazz while Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray had eight points each for Denver.

After one the Jazz trailed the Nuggets 38-22.

Second Quarter

The Nuggets opened the second quarter on a 13-2 run as they opened a 51-24 lead.

Denver took its biggest lead of the half with a 35-point advantage midway through the second quarter.

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

The Jazz shot 4-17 from downtown in the first half while the Nuggets shot 14-20.

At the break, the Jazz trailed 78-44.

Third Quarter

Keyonte George gave the Jazz a spark offensively to open the half scoring eight points on 3-4 shooting.

The Jazz used a 13-1 run midway through the quarter to trim the Nuggets lead to 21.

George and Brice Sensabaugh combined for 26 points in the third as the Jazz outscored Denver by 20 in the frame.

Through three the Jazz trailed the Nuggets 102-88.

Fourth Quarter

The Nuggets pushed their lead back to 23 midway through the fourth quarter despite sitting Jokic for the first eight minutes of the frame.

The Jazz defense lost its momentum after holding the defending champs to 24 points in the third quarter as Denver scored on 11 of its first 12 possessions of the fourth quarter.

George led the Jazz with 29 points while Murray led the Nuggets with 37.

The Jazz fell to the Nuggets 142-121.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 20 BYU Basketball Gets Revenge Against Oklahoma State

Who would have thought they would have finished higher than the Kansas Jayhawks before the season began? I'm not sure anybody would have. 

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz rookies Shine In Loss To Nuggets

The Utah Jazz dropped their 10th game in their last 12 outings despite strong showings from Keyonte George and Brice Sensabaugh.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Suffers Deflating Rivalry Loss To Colorado Rapids

The Rapids didn't flinch when Real Salt Lake scored an early goal, storming back to earn three points on the road in a 2-1 RSL loss.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Basketball Tournament Bracket, Schedule Released For 2024 Season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s a new era for the Big 12 basketball tournament. For the first time in the history of the league, the Big 12 will hold a 14-team tournament. The top four seeds will have byes until the Quarterfinal round. Big 12 Tournament play begins on Tuesday, March 12 and goes until Saturday, […]

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 20 BYU Earns Senior Night Win Over Oklahoma State

BYU earns a senior night victory crushing Oklahoma State in front of a sold out crowd.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 22 Utah State Beats New Mexico In Thriller To Secure Mountain West Regular Season Title

Another clutch three in the final seconds from Darius Brown II helped Utah State secure an exhilarating 87-85 win.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Second Half Rally Falls Short As Nuggets Down Jazz