Big 12 Basketball Tournament Bracket, Schedule Released For 2024 Season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s a new era for the Big 12 basketball tournament.

For the first time in the history of the league, the Big 12 will hold a 14-team tournament.

The top four seeds will have byes until the Quarterfinal round.

Big 12 Tournament play begins on Tuesday, March 12 and goes until Saturday, March 16.

All of the action will take place at the T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City.

Houston won the regular season title

The No. 1 team in the country is in the Big 12 Conference. Newcomer Houston enters the Big 12 Tournament as the No. 1 seed after winning the outright league championship by two games.

Star guard Jamal Shead leads the Cougars.

How to watch the Big 12 Basketball Tournament

All of the action from the 2024 Big 12 men’s basketball tournament will be televised on an ESPN network.

ESPN’s premium streaming service, ESPN+, will air the first-round action and two games in the second round.

The rest of the games are on linear television ranging from ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU.

Seeds

1. Houston Cougars (15-3 Big 12)

2. Iowa State Cyclones (13-5)

3. Baylor Bears (11-7)

4. Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-7)

5. BYU Cougars

6. Kansas Jayhawks

7. Texas Longhorns (9-9)

8. TCU Horned Frogs (9-9)

9. Oklahoma Sooners (8-10)

10. Kansas State Wildcats (8-10)

11. Cincinnati Bearcats (7-11)

12. UCF Knights (7-11)

13. Oklahoma State Cowboys

14. West Virginia Mountaineers (4-14)

2024 Big 12 Men’s Tournament Schedule

All tip times are listed in Mountain and Central Time Zones

First Round – Tuesday, March 12

Game 1: No. 12 UCF vs. No. 13 Oklahoma State | 10:30 a.m. MT/11:30 a.m. CT | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 2: No. 11 Cincinnati vs. No. 14 West Virginia | 1 p.m. MT/2 p.m. CT | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Second Round – Wednesday, March 13

Game 3: No. 5 BYU vs. Game 1 Winner | 10:30 a.m. MT/11:30 a.m. CT | ESPN/2

Game 4: No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Oklahoma | 1 p.m. MT/2 p.m. CT | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 5: No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Kansas State | 5 p.m. MT/6 p.m. CT | Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Game 6: No. 6 Kansas vs. Game 2 Winner | 7:30 p.m. MT/8:30 p.m. CT | ESPN2/U

Quarterfinals – Thursday, March 14

Game 7: No. 4 Texas Tech vs. Game 3 Winner | 10:30 a.m. MT/11:30 a.m. CT | ESPN/2

Game 8: No. 1 Houston vs. Game 4 Winner | 1 p.m. MT/2 p.m. CT | ESPN/2

Game 9: No. 2 Iowa State vs. Game 5 Winner | 5 p.m. MT/6 p.m. CT | ESPN/2

Game 10: No. 3 Baylor vs. Game 6 Winner | 7:30 p.m. MT/8:30 p.m. CT | ESPN/2

Semifinals – Friday, March 15

Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner | 5 p.m. MT/6 p.m. CT | ESPN/2

Game 12: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner | 7:30 p.m. MT/8:30 p.m. CT | ESPN/2

Championship – Saturday, March 16

Game 13: Game 11 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner | 4 p.m. MT/5 p.m. CT | ESPN

