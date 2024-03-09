On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

No. 20 BYU Basketball Gets Revenge Against Oklahoma State

Mar 9, 2024, 10:09 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – No. 20 BYU basketball closed out the regular season with a “payback” win over Oklahoma State.

The Cougars surged in the second half en route to an 85-71 win.

Let’s answer some questions from the Cougar’s 22nd win of the year.

Who was the MVP for BYU basketball?

Fousseyni Traore and Jaxson Robinson led BYU in scoring with 19 and 17, respectively.

However, I thought Spencer Johnson was outstanding in multiple aspects of the game. He’s my choice for the most valuable player.

Johnson, who was honored pre-game on a senior night, led BYU in rebounding and steals.

His three-point shooting to start the second half helped the Cougar offense find some rhythm after struggling in the first half. All 14 of his points were scored after the break.

“Seniors are special,” said head coach Mark Pope postgame regarding Johnson and Robinson.  “When you trace their roads, they have been super crooked paths. They just kept fighting to get here, when nobody thought they could be.”

Although Johnson’s played his last game in Provo, there’s more season left with the NCAA tournament approaching fast.

What was the most interesting stat from the game?

BYU is hard to beat when they make more three-point shots than their opponent.

In their loss against Oklahoma State earlier in the season, BYU was -9 points from deep.

Fast forward to their rematch win and the Cougars were +18 from behind the line.

It’s pretty simple for BYU. They need to take and make, a lot of three-point shots. If they shoot their season average of 35 percent, the Cougars will beat most opponents they face.

What was the play of the game for BYU basketball?

Noah Waterman made a great effort play early in the second half that resulted in a made three-point shot by Spencer Johnson.

Waterman dove out of bounds after an entry pass was slightly off the mark. His effort to keep the play alive displayed higher urgency from the Cougars in the second half.

BYU needed a win to lock up the five seed in the Big 12 tournament, which they did.

Who would have thought they would have finished higher than the Kansas Jayhawks before the season began? I’m not sure anybody would have.

When was the game won for BYU?

This game was close at the half. BYU only led by three points.

However, what makes this team fun to watch is their ability to pour it on offensively.

That’s exactly what happened in the second half with the Cougars outscoring the Cowboys

Richie Saunders sent Oklahoma State packing with a transition three-point make with 11:25 left in the second half.

If that wasn’t the nail in the coffin, the ensuing possession resulted in an easy basket for Traore, forcing a Cowboy timeout.

The Cougars got their “payback” win and now they turn their attention to the conference tournament.

You can hear Matt Baiamonte every Saturday on KSL Newsradio for Cougar Sports Saturday from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. or you can find him on Twitter @baiamontematt here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz rookies Shine In Loss To Nuggets

The Utah Jazz dropped their 10th game in their last 12 outings despite strong showings from Keyonte George and Brice Sensabaugh.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Suffers Deflating Rivalry Loss To Colorado Rapids

The Rapids didn't flinch when Real Salt Lake scored an early goal, storming back to earn three points on the road in a 2-1 RSL loss.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Basketball Tournament Bracket, Schedule Released For 2024 Season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s a new era for the Big 12 basketball tournament. For the first time in the history of the league, the Big 12 will hold a 14-team tournament. The top four seeds will have byes until the Quarterfinal round. Big 12 Tournament play begins on Tuesday, March 12 and goes until Saturday, […]

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Second Half Rally Falls Short As Nuggets Down Jazz

The Utah Jazz fell to 28-36 on the season after losing to the Denver Nuggets in a lopsided 142-121 blowout on the road.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 20 BYU Earns Senior Night Win Over Oklahoma State

BYU earns a senior night victory crushing Oklahoma State in front of a sold out crowd.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 22 Utah State Beats New Mexico In Thriller To Secure Mountain West Regular Season Title

Another clutch three in the final seconds from Darius Brown II helped Utah State secure an exhilarating 87-85 win.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

No. 20 BYU Basketball Gets Revenge Against Oklahoma State