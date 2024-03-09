Utah Men To Face Arizona State In First Pac-12 Tournament Match

SALT LAKE CITY – Saturday evening against Oregon may not have ended the way the Runnin’ Utes wanted, but they will have another shot soon against ASU.

Utah will head down to Sin City for the Pac-12 Tournament on Monday to face the Sun Devils a little later in the week.

The Runnin’ Utes and ASU will tipoff on Wednesday, March 13 at 9:30 pm MT at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Assuming the Utes who are a six-seed in the Pac-12 Tourney beat 11-seed ASU, will then turnaround and face Colorado who has a BYE in the first round on Thursday, March 14.

2023-24 Runnin’ Utes Basketball

The 2023-24 Utah Men’s Basketball team finished their regular season with a 18-13 record and no appearances in the AP Top 25.

In conference play alone, the Utes went 9-11 in a Pac-12 that only has two ranked teams in Arizona and Washington State. The Utes were tough at home with a 14-2 record at the Huntsman Center but were a completely different team on the road with a 2-9 record. Utah is also 2-2 in neutral site games.

The Runnin’ Utes did experience a couple of long-term injuries to key players in Wilguens Exacte Jr. and Rollie Worster. Lawson Lovering missed significant time with an injury, while Utah also hung in limbo through the first half of the season with Deivon Smith’s transfer waiver.

Perhaps most important and concerning of all however, is the recent injury to Branden Carlson in the finale with the Ducks with head coach Craig Smith unable to give an update on the star player after the game. If Carlson is unable to go, that could really affect how well the Utes can do in the Pac-12 Tournament.

