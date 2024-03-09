On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Men To Face Arizona State In First Pac-12 Tournament Match

Mar 9, 2024, 11:46 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Saturday evening against Oregon may not have ended the way the Runnin’ Utes wanted, but they will have another shot soon against ASU.

Utah will head down to Sin City for the Pac-12 Tournament on Monday to face the Sun Devils a little later in the week.

The Runnin’ Utes and ASU will tipoff on Wednesday, March 13 at 9:30 pm MT at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Assuming the Utes who are a six-seed in the Pac-12 Tourney beat 11-seed ASU, will then turnaround and face Colorado who has a BYE in the first round on Thursday, March 14.

2023-24 Runnin’ Utes Basketball

The 2023-24 Utah Men’s Basketball team finished their regular season with a 18-13 record and no appearances in the AP Top 25.

In conference play alone, the Utes went 9-11 in a Pac-12 that only has two ranked teams in Arizona and Washington State. The Utes were tough at home with a 14-2 record at the Huntsman Center but were a completely different team on the road with a 2-9 record. Utah is also 2-2 in neutral site games.

The Runnin’ Utes did experience a couple of long-term injuries to key players in Wilguens Exacte Jr. and Rollie Worster. Lawson Lovering missed significant time with an injury, while Utah also hung in limbo through the first half of the season with Deivon Smith’s transfer waiver.

Perhaps most important and concerning of all however, is the recent injury to Branden Carlson in the finale with the Ducks with head coach Craig Smith unable to give an update on the star player after the game. If Carlson is unable to go, that could really affect how well the Utes can do in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 20 BYU Basketball Gets Revenge Against Oklahoma State

Who would have thought they would have finished higher than the Kansas Jayhawks before the season began? I'm not sure anybody would have. 

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz rookies Shine In Loss To Nuggets

The Utah Jazz dropped their 10th game in their last 12 outings despite strong showings from Keyonte George and Brice Sensabaugh.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Suffers Deflating Rivalry Loss To Colorado Rapids

The Rapids didn't flinch when Real Salt Lake scored an early goal, storming back to earn three points on the road in a 2-1 RSL loss.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Basketball Tournament Bracket, Schedule Released For 2024 Season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s a new era for the Big 12 basketball tournament. For the first time in the history of the league, the Big 12 will hold a 14-team tournament. The top four seeds will have byes until the Quarterfinal round. Big 12 Tournament play begins on Tuesday, March 12 and goes until Saturday, […]

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Second Half Rally Falls Short As Nuggets Down Jazz

The Utah Jazz fell to 28-36 on the season after losing to the Denver Nuggets in a lopsided 142-121 blowout on the road.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 20 BYU Earns Senior Night Win Over Oklahoma State

BYU earns a senior night victory crushing Oklahoma State in front of a sold out crowd.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Utah Men To Face Arizona State In First Pac-12 Tournament Match