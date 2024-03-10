On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Women’s Basketball Star Alissa Pili Named A Top Finalist For John R. Wooden Award

Mar 10, 2024, 11:15 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS – Utah women’s basketball star Alissa Pili was named a top finalist for the prestigious John R. Wooden Award Sunday morning.

Pili has been an absolute force for the Utah women’s basketball team since arriving on campus in 2022 after transferring from USC.

The Utes phenom is in consideration for the award among some of college women’s basketball’s best including Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Cameron Brink among others.

Taking At Look At Alissa Pili And Her John R. Wooden Campaign In 2023-24

In the 2023-24 season, Pili has accounted for 630 total points which averages to 21 points per game (both stats are good for second in the Pac-12).

Pili set a new career high in points on December 1, 2023, against No. 1 South Carolina at 37. Pili matched that figure against her old squad, also USC, later on January 19, 2024.

The sharpshooter led the Utes all season shooting 55% from the field, 40% from the field and 81.9% from the free throw line.

In addition to being named a finalist for the John R. Wooden Award, Alissa Pili has already been named to the All-Pac-12 Team and a finalist for the Katrina McClain Award.

Perhaps most importantly of all however, has been the impact Pili has had off the court this past season.

Pili has been drawing crowds of Indigenous and Polynesian fans wherever the Utes have gone in the 2023-24 season wanting to see a little of themselves being great out on the hardwood.

“It’s honestly really crazy to me that I’m one of the first ones to be in this position with where I come from and what backgrounds I have,” Pili said. “It brings me so much joy after games to have little girls come up to me and everyone is telling me how much of a role model I am for these little girls. In the past, they’ve never had someone to look up to and I’m that person now. It’s a lot of pressure, but I think it’s a blessing to be that person for other people. I do wish I had somebody like that growing up to look up to and follow in their footsteps.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

BYU’s Spencer Johnson Had Heartwarming Moment With Son On Senior Night

Touching moment for Spencer Johnson.

38 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Men To Face Arizona State In First Pac-12 Tournament Match

Saturday evening against Oregon may not have ended the way the Runnin' Utes wanted, but they will have another shot soon against ASU.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 20 BYU Basketball Gets Revenge Against Oklahoma State

Who would have thought they would have finished higher than the Kansas Jayhawks before the season began? I'm not sure anybody would have. 

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz rookies Shine In Loss To Nuggets

The Utah Jazz dropped their 10th game in their last 12 outings despite strong showings from Keyonte George and Brice Sensabaugh.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Suffers Deflating Rivalry Loss To Colorado Rapids

The Rapids didn't flinch when Real Salt Lake scored an early goal, storming back to earn three points on the road in a 2-1 RSL loss.

14 hours ago

KSL Sports

Big 12 Basketball Tournament Bracket, Schedule Released For 2024 Season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s a new era for the Big 12 basketball tournament. For the first time in the history of the league, the Big 12 will hold a 14-team tournament. The top four seeds will have byes until the Quarterfinal round. Big 12 Tournament play begins on Tuesday, March 12 and goes until Saturday, […]

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Utah Women’s Basketball Star Alissa Pili Named A Top Finalist For John R. Wooden Award