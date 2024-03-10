On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
BYU’s Spencer Johnson Had Heartwarming Moment With Son On Senior Night

Mar 10, 2024, 11:30 AM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

BYU Basketball, Spencer Johnson, Senior Night

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball guard Spencer Johnson played his final game inside the Marriott Center on Saturday.

Johnson was one of three players who participated in Senior Night—an annual tradition for the outgoing seniors in their final home game in front of BYU fans.

Before the Senior Night game against Oklahoma State, BYU recognized the senior class on the floor with their families.

BYU guard Spencer Johnson walked with his son on Senior Night

Spencer Johnson stepped onto the Marriott Center court with his son, Joey.

The two-week-old Johnson is Spencer and wife Isabella Johnson’s first son together.

“A lot of hard work paid off right there,” Johnson said about walking onto the Marriott Center floor with his son. “That was really special.”

Johnson took the road less traveled in his college basketball career. A former standout at American Fork High School, Johnson initially signed with Weber State as a prep recruit. He then served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Italy.

After that, he bet on himself by transferring to SLCC, then ended up as a four-year player for BYU.

This season, Johnson is the only BYU player who has started in every game.

On Saturday night, Johnson helped lift BYU to an 85-71 win over Oklahoma State. The senior guard finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Johnson is averaging 10.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists this season.

Next up for Johnson and BYU is an appearance in the Big 12 Basketball Tournament. The Cougars play on Wednesday in the second round against either UCF or Oklahoma State at 10:30 a.m. MT on ESPN2 and KSL NewsRadio.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch's coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

KSL Sports

