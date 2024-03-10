On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

A backcountry skier dies on a day of accidents on New Hampshire’s unforgiving Mount Washington

Mar 10, 2024, 4:56 PM | Updated: 5:01 pm

FILE - Tuckerman Ravine is seen at left, about one mile below the summit of 6,288-foot Mount Washin...

FILE - Tuckerman Ravine is seen at left, about one mile below the summit of 6,288-foot Mount Washington, in New Hampshire, Monday, May 4, 2015. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY NICK PERRY, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — The steep bowl at Tuckerman Ravine on New Hampshire’s Mount Washington has long made it a favorite spot for expert skiers and snowboarders who are seeking adventure beyond the comparative safety of the state’s ski areas.

But hard and icy conditions on Saturday turned the bowl deadly.

Madison Saltsburg, 20, died after falling about 600 vertical feet (183 meters) down the ravine in the afternoon, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Two other skiers suffered serious injuries after falling and hitting rocks and ice. And there were a number of other falls witnessed throughout the day which didn’t result in serious injuries, the service said.

A telephone message to a forest service spokesperson seeking information about Saltsburg wasn’t immediately returned Sunday.

The day of accidents prompted search efforts that continued for hours in the dark as teams worked to rescue the injured skiers and remove Saltsburg’s body from the mountain. Heavy, wet snow started to fall Saturday night and winds began to pick up, forcing the rescuers to battle on through the worsening conditions.

“The snow rangers and emergency personnel were up there late last night. They’re exhausted,” said Colleen Mainville, a spokesperson with the U.S. Forest Service.

Tuckerman Ravine is particularly popular in the spring, when the sun begins to soften the snow. On some days, hundreds of skiers and snowboarders make the 3-mile (5-kilometer) hike to the ravine, resulting in a festive atmosphere. From there it can take another hour to kick boot steps in the wall to get to the top.

Several deaths reported over the years

But risks — including open crevasses, avalanches and rocks — have resulted in several deaths over the years.

The Forest Service said Saltsburg and her skiing companion encountered hard and icy snow surfaces due to cold temperatures and a lack of recent snowfall. There were also open crevasse holes on the mountain, the service said, and conditions were unforgiving.

Forest Service rangers and a team from the Mount Washington Avalanche Center also responded to two other skiers who suffered severe injuries that weren’t life-threatening, Mainville said.

At 6,288 feet (1,916.6 meters), Mount Washington is the tallest peak in the Northeast and is notorious for its fickle weather. It is the sight of frequent rescues.

Just the previous night, on Friday, a 23-year-old hiker from Kentucky was rescued from the mountain after going off trail and into the Ammonoosuc Ravine, New Hampshire Fish and Game reported.

The hiker “fell and hit his head and face, lost one of his sneakers, and eventually became hypothermic,” the agency said in a statement.

“He was given boots, food, warm drink, proper winter gear, and a headlamp. He was then escorted back to the trail and then to the Cog Railway parking lot,” the agency said.

Another hiker who was rescued from the Ammonoosuc Ravine in February described his 11-hour ordeal to The Associated Press, acknowledging he had made some poor decisions and was underprepared for his hike, and crediting rescuers with saving his life.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

This image released by Universal Pictures shows characters Shifu, voiced by Dustin Hoffman, left, a...

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ opens No. 1, while ‘Dune: Part Two’ stays strong

As Universal Pictures prepared for a big night at the Academy Awards with “Oppenheimer,” the studio also celebrated the No. 1 debut of “Kung Fu Panda 4,” which collected $58.3 million in domestic theaters over the weekend, according to estimates Sunday.

2 hours ago

Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angel...

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

‘Oppenheimer’ set to overpower at the Oscars Sunday night. Stars are starting to arrive

Hi, “Oppenheimer.” When Hollywood gathers for the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, the blockbuster biopic is widely expected to overpower all competition — including its release-date companion, “Barbie” — at an election-year Oscars that could turn into a coronation for Christopher Nolan.

3 hours ago

Pauline Macareno, Harry Basmadjian and Henry Rostomyan are three of the four suspects arrested afte...

Dalia Faheid, CNN

Elderly woman targeted in a mortgage scam then killed in a murder-for-hire plot, sheriff says

Detectives probing the death of a 96-year-old California woman nearly two years ago have uncovered she was the victim of an elaborate murder-for-hire and reverse-mortgage scam that sought to gain control of her home, authorities said Thursday, announcing four people have now been arrested in the case.

6 hours ago

Border Patrol and first responders on the scene of a helicopter crash in Starr County, Texas, on Fr...

Mary Kay Mallonee and Jennifer Henderson, CNN

2 soldiers, Border Patrol agent killed in US military helicopter crash near southern border

A US military helicopter crashed Friday afternoon near the southern border, killing two soldiers and a US Border Patrol agent, according to a statement from the military.

7 hours ago

Security cameras and other smart home products continue to raise privacy concerns. (Smith Collectio...

Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN

That security camera and smart doorbell you’re using may have some major security flaws

Issues with surveillance systems like cameras and doorbells continue to make headlines, stoking security and privacy concerns, reminding people who own smart home gadgets that some devices intended to make homes safer or more convenient continue to pose some serious security risks.

21 hours ago

A United Airlines jet sits in a grassy area after leaving the taxiway Friday, March 8, 2024, at Geo...

Associated Press

United Airlines plane rolls off runway in Houston

Passengers had to be evacuated from a United Airlines plane after it rolled off a runway and got stuck in the grass in Houston Friday morning.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

A backcountry skier dies on a day of accidents on New Hampshire’s unforgiving Mount Washington