Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
BYU’s Jaxson Robinson Wins Big 12 Sixth Man Of The Year

Mar 10, 2024, 5:38 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – BYU basketball standout Jaxson Robinson took home some Big 12 hardware.

The senior guard was named the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year for the 2024 season.

Robinson was switched to a reserve role this year after being a fixture in the starting five for BYU basketball last season. It paid off, as BYU’s second unit benefitted from having a strong offensive punch with Robinson as part of that group.

Jaxson Robinson named Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year

Robinson averaged 13.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists this season, helping BYU earn a five-seed in the Big 12 Conference Tournament.

By embracing a sixth-man role, Robinson has worked his way into being an NBA draft prospect.

Robinson is the only BYU player to earn a major recognition from the 2024 Big 12 Conference Awards.

The other major award winners included Houston’s Jamal Shead, winning Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson was awarded Newcomer of the Year, and Baylor star Ja’Kobe Walter was awarded Freshman of the Year.

Robinson has an NBA decision to make

A former transfer from Texas A&M and Arkansas, Robinson has one year of college eligibility remaining if he wishes to use it. But he has been trending upward on NBA draft boards this season.

“When you just look at Jaxson, you see this guy that’s 6-6, 7-2 (wingspan). Those are NBA dimensions without a doubt,” said BYU head coach Mark Pope to KSL Sports in January. “His skill level and his ability to handle the ball and make plays; clearly, he’s an elite-level shooter that’s just growing into that as he becomes more and more confident. He still has so much untapped potential in terms of he could have a game-altering impact on the defensive end. He’s still trying to learn that part of it.”

Robinson and 5-seed BYU will tip-off their inaugural Big 12 Conference Tournament run on Wednesday in the second round. The Cougars will face Oklahoma State or UCF in the tournament.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

