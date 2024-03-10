BYU Basketball Left Off Top Three All-Big 12 Conference Teams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Big 12 Conference released its All-Big 12 teams for the 2024 season.

A total of 15 players made the first, second, and third teams. None of them were from the BYU basketball roster.

The Cougars finished fifth in the Big 12 standings but only could produce Honorable Mention performers.

BYU basketball produces four Honorable Mention All-Big 12 picks

BYU’s Dallin Hall, Jaxson Robinson, Spencer Johnson, and Fousseyni Traore were recognized as Honorable Mention All-Big 12 players.

Robinson took home one of the major awards at the conference. He earned Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year.

However, the lack of one signature star is how BYU operated this season. They don’t have one standout that carries them. Instead, they have eight or nine guys who can beat you on any night.

No BYU players during the regular season earned Big 12 Player of the Week recognition, so not having a First, Second, or Third team selection isn’t a complete surprise.

2024 All-Big 12 Teams

The All-Big 12 first team was led by Houston’s Player of the Year Jamal Shead. Shead might be the best point guard in college basketball this season and he embodies the physical identity of the Cougars brand of basketball.

The rest of the first team included Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey, Texas forward Dylan Disu, and Kansas stars Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar.

Baylor guard RayJ Dennis, Houston’s L.J. Cryer, Keshon Gilbert from Iowa State, TCU’s Emmanuel Miller, and Texas guard Max Abmas are on the second-team All-Big 12 squad.

The five players on the Third Team All-Big 12 include Baylor’s Jalen Bridges and Big 12 Freshman of the Year Ja’Kobe Walter, Houston forward J’Wan Roberts, Texas Tech guards Pop Isaacs and Darrion Williams.

BYU finished the season with a 10-8 record in Big 12 Conference play. The Cougars will tip off their inaugural Big 12 Tournament run on Wednesday against either Oklahoma State or UCF at 10:30 a.m. (MT) on ESPN2 and KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM).

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

