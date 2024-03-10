How To Watch 2024 Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championships

LAS VEGAS, Nevada— The Mountain West’s wild regular season has ended, capping one of the most exciting in conference history. Utah State was picked ninth in the MW preseason polls but played like a team of destiny all year.

Senior point guard Darius Brown II and junior wing Great Osobor ended up in Logan alongside former Bobcat head coach Danny Sprinkle. With Sprinkle creating a winning environment and the Brown & Osobor duo leading the way on the court, USU wrapped up a magical regular season with a last-second win against New Mexico to clinch the program’s first outright Mountain West regular season championship.

The Aggies were the biggest risers from the preseason polls, climbing eight spots from their initial prediction, but it wasn’t easy for Utah State. USU dropped one game in the non-conference schedule, a 72-66 loss at Bradley in the second game of the year.

Following that setback, the Aggies reeled off 15 straight wins before suffering its first Mountain West loss against New Mexico at The Pit on January 16. Utah State’s only two-game losing skid came in early February after losses at San Diego State and its only Spectrum loss of the year against the Nevada Wolfpack. It was a tough loss to stomach at the time, but the two-seed Wolfpack enter the conference tournament on a seven-game winning streak.

USU finished the season 9-0 in games decided by five points or less, 13-1 in games decided by ten points or less, and 2-1 in overtime games. The Aggies enter the tournament on a five-game winning streak.

All tip-off times are Mountain Standard Time

First Round | Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: #8 Wyoming vs. #9 Fresno State – noon

Game 2: #7 Colorado State vs. #10 San Jose State – 2:30 p.m.

Game 3: #6 New Mexico vs. #11 Air Force – 5 p.m.

Quarterfinals | Thursday, March 14

Game 4: #1 Utah State vs. Winner First Round #1 – 1 p.m.

Game 5: #4 UNLV vs. #5 San Diego State – 3:30 p.m.

Game 6: #2 Nevada vs. Winner First Round #2 – 7 p.m.

Game 7: #3 Boise State vs. Winner First Round #3 – 9:30 p.m.

Semifinals | Friday, March 15

Game 8: Winner Quarterfinal #1 vs. Winner Quarterfinal #2 – 7:30 p.m.

Game 9: Winner Quarterfinal #3 vs. Winner Quarterfinal #4 – 10 p.m.

Championship Game | Saturday, March 16

Game 10: Winner Semifinal #1 vs. Winner Semifinal #2 – 4 p.m.

Where To Watch & Listen

All first-round games will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network. Quarterfinal and semifinal matchups will be on the CBS Sports Network, and the title game will air on CBS.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

