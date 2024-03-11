Jazz Sign To Darius Bazley, Kenneth Lofton Jr.

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz are reportedly signing NBA veterans Darius Bazley and Kenneth Lofton Jr.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the signings on social media.

The Jazz will have to release a player to clear room on their 15-man roster before completing the signings.

Jazz To Sign Darius Bazley, Kenneth Lofton Jr.

According to Wojnarowski the Jazz will sign both Bazley and Lofton to non-guaranteed deals.

“Free agent F Darius Bazley is planning to sign a non-guaranteed three-year deal with the Utah Jazz, sources tell ESPN,” the NBA insider wrote. “He’s averaged 21 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists for Delaware of G League this season.”

Free agent F Darius Bazley is planning to sign a non-guaranteed three-year deal with the Utah Jazz, sources tell ESPN. He’s averaged 21 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists for Delaware of G League this season. pic.twitter.com/lA1KpwJrf7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 11, 2024

Bazley was originally selected by the Jazz in the 2019 NBA Draft but was sent to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the Mike Conley trade before being redirected to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The uber-athletic wing has averaged 8.9 points and 5.3 rebounds in 231 appearances with the Thunder, the Phoenix Suns, and the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Free agent F Kenneth Lofton Jr., is signing a three-year non-guaranteed contract with the Utah Jazz, sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski wrote. “Lofton has played with the Sixers and Grizzlies this season.”

Free agent F Kenneth Lofton Jr., is signing a three-year non-guaranteed contract with the Utah Jazz, sources tell ESPN. Lofton has played with the Sixers and Grizzlies this season. pic.twitter.com/yLzoFNI2Gy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 11, 2024

Lofton went undrafted in 2022 before signing a two-way contract with the Grizzlies.

The forward was waived by Memphis in December before signing with the 76ers on a 10-day contract in March.

Lofton has career averages of 3.9 points and 1.7 rebounds in 41 appearances.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.



Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops