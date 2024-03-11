On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
State Of Sports Award Names Alissa Pili Female Collegiate Athlete Of The Year

Mar 11, 2024, 11:53 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball power forward Alissa Pili was just named the State of Sports Award’s Female Collegiate Athlete of the Year.

The talented Ute has had a great run over the last week or so raking in awards and recognitions including making the All-Pac-12 Team and earning finalist nods for both the Katrina McClain Award and the John R. Wooden Award.

The State of Sports Awards recognize the best athletes and teams either from the state of Utah or competing within the state of Utah.

 Alissa Pili Phenomenal 2023-24 Season

On average, Pili has been good for 20.8 points per game so far this season which ranks 17 in the NCAA.

Pili has totaled 666 points this season which is No. 7 in the NCAA and she is 35th in the nation in field goal percentage as she’s shooting 54.8 % this season. Pili is also good from the three shooting 39.4% and is 124-152 from the free throw line for 81.6% on the season.

Pili consistently has gotten after it on the boards averaging 6.5 rebounds per game and has recorded 78 total assists, along 28 steals and 26 blocks.

Pili set a new career high in points on December 1, 2023, against No. 1 South Carolina at 37 which caught national attention. Pili matched that figure against her old squad, also USC, later on January 19, 2024.

Perhaps most importantly of all however, has been the impact Pili has had off the court this past season.

Pili has been drawing crowds of Indigenous and Polynesian fans wherever the Utes have gone in the 2023-24 season wanting to see a little of themselves being great out on the hardwood.

“It’s honestly really crazy to me that I’m one of the first ones to be in this position with where I come from and what backgrounds I have,” Pili said. “It brings me so much joy after games to have little girls come up to me and everyone is telling me how much of a role model I am for these little girls. In the past, they’ve never had someone to look up to and I’m that person now. It’s a lot of pressure, but I think it’s a blessing to be that person for other people. I do wish I had somebody like that growing up to look up to and follow in their footsteps.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

