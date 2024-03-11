Utah State Men’s Basketball Sweeps Final Mountain West Weekly Awards

LOGAN, Utah— The No. 18 Utah State Aggies’ outright Mountain West regular season championship and a sweep of the Freshman and Player of the Week awards are not bad ways to end the 2023-24 regular season. Mason Falslev was named Freshman of the Week, while Darius Brown II earned another Player of the Week trophy. It is the third time the conference has recognized each player this season.

The Mountain West announced the final regular season weekly awards on Monday, March 11.

Brown’s clutch gene showed up once again. The graduate senior point guard hit a game-winning three against New Mexico with 3.4 seconds on the clock to secure the Aggies’ regular-season championship.

The 6’2 guard averaged 20.0 points, 9.0 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.0 steals in wins over San Jose State and the Lobos. The California native shot 66.7 percent (12-of-18) from the field, 60.0 percent (9-of-15) from deep, and 77.8 percent (7-of-9) at the free throw line this week.

“If he’s not the league MVP, I’m never voting again,” Danny Sprinkle said after another clutch shot from his point guard. “I told him, I say it in an endearing way, like this group of misfits — it’s unbelievable how he’s lead this group. I don’t know if that’s four, I know it’s four, it might be five basic game-winning shots he’s hit in conference play. When this team needs something, they know they can count on him, and he knows he can count on anybody else to do it, too.”

Falslev cemented himself in Aggie lore after playing high school basketball at nearby Sky View. The freshman guard averaged 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists for the week.

The Benson, Utah native shot 81.3 percent (13-of-16) from the field and 66.7 percent (2-of-3) from deep to earn the award.

Where To Watch & Listen

Utah State (26-5, 14-4) faces either eighth-seeded Wyoming (15-16, 8-10 MW) or ninth-seeded Fresno State (11-20, 4-14 MW) in a quarterfinal game on Thursday, March 14, at 1 p.m. (MT).

All first-round games will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network. Quarterfinal and semifinal matchups will be on the CBS Sports Network, and the title game will air on CBS.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

