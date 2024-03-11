On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
State Of Sports Award Names Branden Carlson Male Collegiate Athlete Of The Year

Mar 11, 2024, 12:25 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Runnin’ Utes big man Branden Carlson was just named the State of Sports Award’s Male Collegiate Athlete of the Year.

The talented Ute has had an incredible final year for the Utah that included setting a school record and a Pac-12 record, as well as continuing to help rebuild a once prominent team.

The State of Sports Awards recognize the best athletes and teams either from the state of Utah or competing within the state of Utah.

 Branden Carlson Phenomenal In 2023-24 Season

Carlson has a unique skill set for a big guy not only being able to get at it in the post, but being able to spread things out on the perimeter too.

So far in the 2023-24 season Carlson has averaged 17.5 points per game, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and is shooting 48.8% from the field, 37.1% from the three, and 70.5% from the line. Carlson also averages about 1.6 blocks per game.

However, what has endeared the big man the most Utah’s rabid fans is his clear love and loyalty for the program- something he got very emotional about on Senior Night a few weeks back.

“It feels good,” Carlson said after a strong showing in his final game at the Huntsman Center. “I’m going to get emotional. Last game in the Huntsman Center…I love this program and my time here…just being able to get another win with this team and knowing we still have more to go and accomplish is all I can ask for. I’m so thankful for the fans and coaches- everyone who has been a part of this journey…it’s just going to be a tough adjustment leaving here after this year. I did so good all day not crying. It feels good having a good game for your last time in the Huntsman Center.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

