Utah Women’s Basketball Moves Up In Post-Pac-12 Tournament AP Poll

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball (22-10, 12-8 in conference play) moved up a couple of spots to No. 20 in the AP Top 25 Poll released after the Pac-12 Tournament.

The latest AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, March 11.

The Utah women had two strong showings in the Pac-12 Tournament- one a win over Arizona State and the other a heartbreaking loss to UCLA. Despite the early exit, it appears the AP voters were willing to reward the Utes a little this week for their gritty play.

Utah women’s basketball opened the season ranked No. 5. It was the highest AP Top 25 preseason ranking in program history and the first time since 2005 that the Utes were ranked to begin a season.

Where Utah Women’s Basketball Fell In Week 18 AP Top 25: March 11, 2024

South Carolina Gamecocks (32-0) Iowa Hawkeyes (29-4) USC Trojans (26-5) Stanford (28-5) Texas Longhorns (28-4) UCLA Bruins (25-6) Ohio State (25-5) LSU Tigers (28-5) Notre Dame (26-6) UConn Huskies (28-5) North Carolina State (27-6) Oregon State (24-7) Virgina Tech (24-7) Gonzaga Bulldogs (29-2) Indiana Hoosiers (24-5) Kansas State (25-6) Oklahoma Sooners (22-8) Colorado Buffaloes (22-9) Baylor Bears (24-7) Utah Utes (22-10) UNLV Rebels (27-2) Syracuse Orange (23-7) Creighton Blue Jays (25-5) Louisville Cardinal (24-9) Fairfield (28-1)

Follow the Utah Utes With KSL Sports

The Utes now await their NCAA Tournament fate with the Pac-12 Tournament in the rearview mirror.

Selection Sunday will take place on Sunday, March 17 at 6:00 pm MT.

Fans can catch where the Utes are heading next on ESPN.

Follow @bodkinkslsports