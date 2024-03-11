On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
Utah Gymnastics Stays Put In Latest National Qualifying Score Rankings

Mar 11, 2024, 1:34 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Red Rocks remain at No. 5 in the country in the latest NQS rankings for college gymnastics after posting a high road score.

Utah showed really well against the Arizona Gym Cats on Friday night, posting a score just shy of the 198 mark in Tucson.

The Red Rocks continue to sit in a good spot to make another run at the National Championship in April with room yet to improve.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Utah Gymnastics (@utahgymnastics)

How NQS Is Calculated

For a more in-depth look at NQS, how college gymnastics is ranked and why, you can check out this article here.

To keep things simple for the purposes of this article here are the basics:

NQS is calculated using a team’s top six scores from their 10-13 meet season (Conference Championships count in this number).

Three of those six scores need to be road or neutral-site scores in an effort to eliminate home bias for a team.

Next, the highest score of the six is removed and the remaining five scores are then averaged to form a team’s NQS.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Utah Gymnastics (@utahgymnastics)

Where The Red Rocks Sit In NQS Rankings According To Road To Nationals

*NQS On Road To Nationals After Week 10

  1. Oklahoma- 198.430
  2. LSU- 198.125
  3. Cal- 198.055
  4. Florida- 197.820
  5. Utah- 197.765
  6. Kentucky- 197.745

What Is Next For The Red Rocks

The Red Rocks will come back home this week to host Stanford and Utah State in a tri-meet for Senior Night.

You can catch all of the action on Friday, March 15 at 7:00 pm MT on the Pac-12 Networks.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

