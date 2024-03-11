Seattle Seahawks Release DT Bryan Mone

SALT LAKE CITY – The Seattle Seahawks announced the release of former Highland Rams standout Bryan Mone following five years with the NFL franchise.

Mone was released by the Seahawks on Wednesday, March 6. Seattle has been active in reshaping its roster ahead of free agency.

NFL free agency officially kicks off when the new league year begins on March 13.

“The Seahawks continued making roster moves ahead of the start of the new league year, releasing nose tackle Bryan Mone on Wednesday,” the team announced in a statement. “That move comes one day after the Seahawks released a trio of veterans, safety Quandre Diggs, safety Jamal Adams and tight end Will Dissly.”

The Salt Lake City native missed the entire 2023 season after suffering an ACL injury in December 2022.

Without Mone, the Seahawks posted a 9-8 record and missed the postseason in 2023.

About Bryan Mone

Before his NFL career, the defensive lineman was a standout player at Highland High School in Utah.

Following his prep days, Mone played college football for five seasons with the Michigan Wolverines.

During his time in Ann Arbor, Mone recorded 38 total tackles, 10 solo tackles, 1.5 sacks, one pass breakup, and two fumble recoveries.

After he went undrafted in 2019, Mone signed with the Seahawks as a free agent.

During his first four seasons in Seattle, Mone recorded 73 total tackles, 33 solo tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, and two pass breakups in 41 games played.

Bryan Mone with a spear to Carson Wentz pic.twitter.com/utPLBiBRk8 — Kendall (@_kendallrjones_) September 12, 2021

Mone is now an unrestricted free agent and able to sign with any of the league’s other organizations.

