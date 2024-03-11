Report: Broncos WR Tim Patrick Stays In Denver On Reworked Deal

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Utes wide receiver Tim Patrick reworked his contract and will remain with the Denver Broncos for the 2024 NFL season, according to 9NEWS’ Mike Klis.

Broncos rework Tim Patrick’s contract

The Broncos insider reported Patrick’s new deal on March 8.

NFL free agency officially kicks off when the new league year begins on March 13.

“Per source, Broncos and veteran WR Tim Patrick have agreed on a reworked one- year deal. Too good a leader for team to let him go,” Klis posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

After missing the entire 2022 and 2023 NFL seasons due to injury, Patrick was a potential release candidate with a previously non-guaranteed deal of $9.5 million for next year.

“It was simply a question of whether the Broncos would release him or re-work the final year of his deal. Patrick’s entire 2024 base salary of $9.5 million was not guaranteed,” Denver Sports’ Andrew Mason highlighted. “Thus, there’s a mutual benefit. Tim Patrick gets a chance to re-establish himself. The Broncos get to keep a team leader and a player whose work ethic and diligence has been long admired.”

Patrick’s 2022 injury was a torn ACL. Last year, the former Ute tore his Achilles before the season began.

Without Patrick on the field last season, the Broncos posted an 8-9 record.

About Tim Patrick

The San Diego, California native attended University City High School prior to his college career. After high school, Patrick played at Grossmont Community College.

After he was honored as first-team all-PCAC, Patrick joined the Utah football program in 2014.

He played for the Utes from 2014-16.

During his time in Salt Lake City, Patrick recorded 61 receptions for 888 yards and five touchdowns in 22 games played. He missed 17 games in college due to injury.

In 2017, Patrick signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent. He also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers before joining the Broncos later that year.

Since joining the Broncos, Patrick has become a consistent receiver in Denver. Since 2018, the former Ute has posted 143 catches for 2,009 yards and 12 touchdowns. The outstanding play helped Patrick land a multi-year contract extension with Denver in 2021.

In 2022, Patrick suffered a knee injury that ended his 2022 season before it began. The Broncos wideout was injured during training camp in August 2022 and missed the entire season. The Broncos finished the 2022 season with a 5-12 record.

